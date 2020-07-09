Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first big domino, by way of the Big Ten, has unofficially fallen. Check that: massive domino.

When the Ivy League announced Wednesday that all fall sports, including football, had been postponed until at last the end of the fall semester, it felt like the optimism for a normal 2020 schedule was waning. The most noteworthy program thus far, Ohio State, halting workouts because of a COVID-19 spike just added to the pessimism.

Thursday afternoon, OSU’s league, the Big Ten, is confirmed reports that it will be going with a conference-only football schedule for the 2020 season.

“By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic,” the league stated.

“This decision was made following many thoughtful conversations over several months between the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Directors of Athletics, Conference Office staff, and medical experts including the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.”

At this point, it’s unclear what impact this move would have on the College Football Playoffs and bowl games.

Suffice to say, this edict, which will more than likely be followed by other Power Five conferences, will have a significant effect on the schedule. Below are just some of the Power Five games that will be impacted by the Big Ten nixing non-conference games:

Iowa-Iowa State

Maryland-West Virginia

Michigan-Washington

Michigan State-Miami

Ohio State-Oregon

Penn State-Virginia Tech

Purdue-Boston College

Rutgers-Syracuse

Wisconsin-Notre Dame (at Lambeau Field)

BYU, meanwhile, has two games scheduled against B1G opponents, at Michigan State and at Minnesota.

Below are the non-conference schedules for each of the schools in the Big Ten conference:

ILLINOIS

09/04 – Illinois State

09/12 – UConn

09/19 – Bowling Green

INDIANA

09/12 – WKU

09/19 – Ball State

09/26 – at UConn

IOWA

09/05 – Northern Iowa

09/12 – Iowa State

09/26 – Northern Illinois

MARYLAND

09/05 – Towson

09/12 – Northern Illinois

09/19 – at West Virginia

MICHIGAN

09/05 – at Washington

09/12 – Ball State

09/19 – Arkansas State

MICHIGAN STATE

09/12 – at BYU

09/19 – Toledo

09/26 – Miami (FL)

MINNESOTA

09/03 – Florida Atlantic

09/12 – Tennessee Tech

09/26 – BYU

NEBRASKA

09/12 – Central Michigan

09/19 – South Dakota State

09/26 – Cincinnati

NORTHWESTERN

09/12 – Tulane

09/19 – Central Michigan

11/14 – Morgan State

OHIO STATE

09/05 – Bowling Green

09/12 – at Oregon

09/19 – Buffalo

PENN STATE

09/05 – Kent State

09/12 – at Virginia Tech

09/19 – San Jose State

PURDUE

09/12 – Memphis

09/19 – Air Force

09/26 – at Boston College

RUTGERS

09/05 – Monmouth

09/12 – Syracuse

09/19 – at Temple

WISCONSIN

09/12 – Southern Illinois

09/19 – Appalachian State

10/03 – vs Notre Dame (in Green Bay, WI)