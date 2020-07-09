The first big domino, by way of the Big Ten, has unofficially fallen. Check that: massive domino.
When the Ivy League announced Wednesday that all fall sports, including football, had been postponed until at last the end of the fall semester, it felt like the optimism for a normal 2020 schedule was waning. The most noteworthy program thus far, Ohio State, halting workouts because of a COVID-19 spike just added to the pessimism.
Thursday afternoon, OSU’s league, the Big Ten, is confirmed reports that it will be going with a conference-only football schedule for the 2020 season.
“By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic,” the league stated.
“This decision was made following many thoughtful conversations over several months between the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Directors of Athletics, Conference Office staff, and medical experts including the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.”
At this point, it’s unclear what impact this move would have on the College Football Playoffs and bowl games.
Suffice to say, this edict, which will more than likely be followed by other Power Five conferences, will have a significant effect on the schedule. Below are just some of the Power Five games that will be impacted by the Big Ten nixing non-conference games:
- Iowa-Iowa State
- Maryland-West Virginia
- Michigan-Washington
- Michigan State-Miami
- Ohio State-Oregon
- Penn State-Virginia Tech
- Purdue-Boston College
- Rutgers-Syracuse
- Wisconsin-Notre Dame (at Lambeau Field)
BYU, meanwhile, has two games scheduled against B1G opponents, at Michigan State and at Minnesota.
Below are the non-conference schedules for each of the schools in the Big Ten conference:
ILLINOIS
09/04 – Illinois State
09/12 – UConn
09/19 – Bowling Green
INDIANA
09/12 – WKU
09/19 – Ball State
09/26 – at UConn
IOWA
09/05 – Northern Iowa
09/12 – Iowa State
09/26 – Northern Illinois
MARYLAND
09/05 – Towson
09/12 – Northern Illinois
09/19 – at West Virginia
MICHIGAN
09/05 – at Washington
09/12 – Ball State
09/19 – Arkansas State
MICHIGAN STATE
09/12 – at BYU
09/19 – Toledo
09/26 – Miami (FL)
MINNESOTA
09/03 – Florida Atlantic
09/12 – Tennessee Tech
09/26 – BYU
NEBRASKA
09/12 – Central Michigan
09/19 – South Dakota State
09/26 – Cincinnati
NORTHWESTERN
09/12 – Tulane
09/19 – Central Michigan
11/14 – Morgan State
OHIO STATE
09/05 – Bowling Green
09/12 – at Oregon
09/19 – Buffalo
PENN STATE
09/05 – Kent State
09/12 – at Virginia Tech
09/19 – San Jose State
PURDUE
09/12 – Memphis
09/19 – Air Force
09/26 – at Boston College
RUTGERS
09/05 – Monmouth
09/12 – Syracuse
09/19 – at Temple
WISCONSIN
09/12 – Southern Illinois
09/19 – Appalachian State
10/03 – vs Notre Dame (in Green Bay, WI)