Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation. Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life. Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 9, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Ex-Louisville players donating money toward former Kentucky QB Jared Lorenzen’s funeral expenses

THE SYNOPSIS: In-state rivals on the field. Classy human beings off of it.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks cleared in Title IX investigation, expected to return to team Wednesday

THE SYNOPSIS: It was alleged that Brooks was physically violent toward a female OU student. Cleared of the allegations, Brooks was second on the Sooners with 1,011 yards last season.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Former Georgia linebacker helping family of injured Southern WR Devon Gales move into donated new home

THE SYNOPSIS: Can never get enough of classy human beings in the sport of college football.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Braxton Miller: ‘This is where I started, this is where I’m going to finish’

THE SYNOPSIS: The Ohio State quarterback opted to remain in Columbus amidst transfer rumors. He would, though, switch positions. Something about a couple of quarterbacks named J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Confirmed: ‘Bama, FSU to square off in 2017 opener

THE SYNOPSIS: Final score? No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 3 Florida State 7.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Girlfriend charged after attempted breakout of alleged Bob Stoops burglar

THE SYNOPSIS: I had actually forgotten about this hilarious angle to the bungled burglary of the Oklahoma head coach’s home.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Brawlunteers fallout: one player dismissed, two suspended

THE SYNOPSIS: Tennessee Volunteers. Brawlunteers. Get it?