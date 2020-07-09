college football
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Braxton Miller confirming he will not be transferring from Ohio State

By John TaylorJul 9, 2020
The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation.  Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life.  Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 9, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Ex-Louisville players donating money toward former Kentucky QB Jared Lorenzen’s funeral expenses
THE SYNOPSIS: In-state rivals on the field.  Classy human beings off of it.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks cleared in Title IX investigation, expected to return to team Wednesday
THE SYNOPSIS: It was alleged that Brooks was physically violent toward a female OU student.  Cleared of the allegations, Brooks was second on the Sooners with 1,011 yards last season.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Former Georgia linebacker helping family of injured Southern WR Devon Gales move into donated new home
THE SYNOPSIS: Can never get enough of classy human beings in the sport of college football.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Braxton Miller: ‘This is where I started, this is where I’m going to finish’
THE SYNOPSIS: The Ohio State quarterback opted to remain in Columbus amidst transfer rumors.  He would, though, switch positions.  Something about a couple of quarterbacks named J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Confirmed: ‘Bama, FSU to square off in 2017 opener
THE SYNOPSIS: Final score? No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 3 Florida State 7.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Girlfriend charged after attempted breakout of alleged Bob Stoops burglar
THE SYNOPSIS: I had actually forgotten about this hilarious angle to the bungled burglary of the Oklahoma head coach’s home.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Brawlunteers fallout: one player dismissed, two suspended
THE SYNOPSIS: Tennessee Volunteers.  Brawlunteers.  Get it?

Kirk Herbstreit reportedly in play to add Monday Night Football to broadcasting résumé

Kirk Herbstreit
By John TaylorJul 9, 2020
Kirk Herbstreit is in the news.  Again.

It’s been an open secret that ESPN is looking to move on from the current Monday Night Football crew of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland.  The World Wide Leader’s pursuit of Tony Romo failed to bear fruit.  The same with Peyton Manning.

In April, it was reported that the high-profile college booth of Herbstreit and Chris Fowler was a possibility to replace Tessitore-McFarland in the MNF booth.  Three months later, it’s now being reported that Herbstreit could be headed to that booth.  While maintaining his college football duties.  From the New York Post:

Kirk Herbstreit calling “Monday Night Football” is gaining a little more momentum, though, it is by no means a done deal. Here’s the news: This is even if there is a college football season, according to sources.

If college football is played this fall, Herbstreit would continue with Chris Fowler on ESPN’s No. 1 team. That is not changing, no matter what.

However, the NFL likes Herbstreit, sources say, and he could do double duty and team with new MNF play-by-play favorite Steve Levy. It is very unlikely Fowler would do both college and the MNF.

The 50-year-old Herbstreit has been a part of the ESPN College GameDay cast since 1996.  In 2015, the former Ohio State quarterback joined Fowler in the Saturday night booth.

The Post also mentioned Brian Griese as a possibility to join Levy on MNF.  Since 2009, the ex-Michigan quarterback has worked for ESPN as a college football analyst.

Colorado State’s top 2019 signee to transfer to SMU

SMU football
By John TaylorJul 8, 2020
SMU football will be the latest to benefit from Ye Olde Transfer Portal.

Last month, Brandon Crossley took the first step in leaving Colorado State by entering the NCAA transfer database.  This week, the defensive back confirmed to 247Sports.com that he will be transferring into the SMU football program.

Crossley was a three-star member of the Colorado State football Class of 2019 coming out of high school in Texas.  In fact, he was the highest-rated signee for the Rams in that cycle.

In his lone season at CSU, Crossley played in every game for the Rams.  His presumptive last appearance was the first start of his career, in the season finale against Boise State.  In those appearances, Crossley was credited with nine tackles and four passes defensed.

It’s highly likely that Crossley will have to sit out the 2020 season. If he officially transfers to the FBS school, of course.  That would then leave the cornerback with three seasons of eligibility to use with the Mustangs starting in 2021.

The Mustangs are coming off a 10-3 campaign, the program’s most wins since the pre-death penalty season of 1984.  In December, SMU announced it had reached an agreement on a contract extension with head football coach Sonny Dykes.

North Carolina hits pause button on football workouts after outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests

North Carolina football
By John TaylorJul 8, 2020
2 Comments

We can officially add North Carolina to the growing list of football programs hitting the workout pause button.

Last month, North Carolina began a phased return of student-athletes, including football players, to campus for voluntary workouts.  Wednesday, the university announced that all workouts have been temporarily halted.  The decision came after 37 COVID-19 positives came back after 429 student-athletes, coaches and staffers connected to the sports that returned were tested.  The Orange County Health Department determined the situation at UNC to be a cluster, which triggered the pause.

The breakdown for individual sports — football, men’s and women’s basketball — was not given.

From the school‘s release:

Student-athletes who test positive for COVID-19 are required to isolate for up to 14 days in a campus residence hall specified by the University or at their permanent residence. Coaches and staff members will isolate at home up to 14 days as well. Those identified as close contacts, using the CDC definition for contact tracing, also will self-quarantine for 14 days. These close contacts will be provided instructions regarding quarantine and self-monitoring for potential symptoms and may be tested if they become symptomatic. All students-athletes are monitored closely by Campus Health Sports Medicine.

North Carolina football is the latest but certainly not the first impacted by the pandemic.  Or the last, more than likely.

Just today, Ohio State announced it was putting a temporary halt to voluntary workouts because of the results of recent COVID-19 testing among its student-athletes. July 3, Kansas was the latest FBS program to pause voluntary workouts after 12 players tested positive for COVID-19.  Earlier in that same week, Arizona announced that it was pausing its phased return of student-athletes to campus.  Prior to that, eight individuals connected to the Boise State football program tested positive, forcing the school to temporarily scuttle workouts.  June 20, K-State announced that it is pausing all voluntary workouts as well.  The reason?  “[A] total of 14 student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of more than 130 student-athletes.” The weekend before that, Houston decided to put a halt to voluntary on-campus workouts after six symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

Other programs have seen a high number of players test positive but continue workouts.  Among those are Clemson (37 players tested positive), LSU (30 players quarantined), Texas (13 confirmed positives for football players) and Texas Tech (23 positives for players/staffers).

Ohio State announces it has halted voluntary workouts because of the results of recent COVID-19 testing

Ohio State football
By John TaylorJul 8, 2020
2 Comments

Thanks to Ohio State, there’s yet another sign that starting the 2020 college football season on time may be a pipe dream.

As with other schools in the Big Ten, Ohio State welcomed back student-athletes, including football players, to campus for voluntary workouts last month.  Wednesday, those workouts for Buckeyes across several sports have come to a halt.

Below is a release from OSU addressing the development:

The Ohio State Department of Athletics has paused all voluntary workouts on campus following the results of its most recent COVID-19 testing of student-athletes. Seven teams’ workouts are affected by this pause: men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

The university is not sharing cumulative COVID-19 information publicly as it could lead to the identification of specific individuals and compromise their medical privacy.

If a student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19, he/she will self-isolate for at least 14 days and receive daily check-ups from the Department of Athletics medical staff. Student-athletes living alone will isolate in their residence. If they have roommates, they will self-isolate in a designated room on campus.

The health and safety of our student-athletes is always our top priority.

OSU is but the latest FBS program impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

July 3, Kansas was the latest FBS program to pause voluntary workouts after 12 players tested positive for COVID-19.  Earlier in that same week, Arizona announced that it was pausing its phased return of student-athletes to campus.  Prior to that, eight individuals connected to the Boise State football program tested positive, forcing the school to temporarily scuttle workouts.  June 20, K-State announced that it is pausing all voluntary workouts as well.  The reason?  “[A] total of 14 student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of more than 130 student-athletes.” The weekend before that, Houston decided to put a halt to voluntary on-campus workouts after six symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

