Florida, NC State announce future home-and-home series

Florida and NC State have given us a bit of Power Five scheduling news on which to chew.

Both the ACC and SEC programs announced Thursday that they have agreed to a future home-and-home series. Florida will travel to Raleigh in 2026 to face NC State in the first of the two meetings. Then, in 2032, the Wolfpack will make the trek to the home of the Gators in Gainesville.

Specific dates for either game have not yet been released.

“We’re thrilled to be able to schedule a home-and-home series with a nationally-prominent program in the University of Florida,” NCSU athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a statement. “It will be a great experience to bring a non-conference opponent of this caliber to Carter-Finley Stadium, and in the future, will bring a first-class experience to our student-athletes and spectators who will make the return trip to Gainesville.”

The programs have met 14 times previously, with the first coming in 1927. The most recent matchup was in the 1992 Gator Bowl. Florida has won nine of the games, NC State four. The schools played to a tie — a 0-0 tie, no less — way back in 1933.

Both Florida and NC State were members of the Southern Conference at one point. The Wolfpack was in the league from 1921-53, the Gators from 1922-33. The former left for the ACC, the latter for the SEC.