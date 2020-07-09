Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kirk Herbstreit is in the news. Again.

It’s been an open secret that ESPN is looking to move on from the current Monday Night Football crew of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland. The World Wide Leader’s pursuit of Tony Romo failed to bear fruit. The same with Peyton Manning.

In April, it was reported that the high-profile college booth of Herbstreit and Chris Fowler was a possibility to replace Tessitore-McFarland in the MNF booth. Three months later, it’s now being reported that Herbstreit could be headed to that booth. While maintaining his college football duties. From the New York Post:

Kirk Herbstreit calling “Monday Night Football” is gaining a little more momentum, though, it is by no means a done deal. Here’s the news: This is even if there is a college football season, according to sources. If college football is played this fall, Herbstreit would continue with Chris Fowler on ESPN’s No. 1 team. That is not changing, no matter what. However, the NFL likes Herbstreit, sources say, and he could do double duty and team with new MNF play-by-play favorite Steve Levy. It is very unlikely Fowler would do both college and the MNF.

The 50-year-old Herbstreit has been a part of the ESPN College GameDay cast since 1996. In 2015, the former Ohio State quarterback joined Fowler in the Saturday night booth.

The Post also mentioned Brian Griese as a possibility to join Levy on MNF. Since 2009, the ex-Michigan quarterback has worked for ESPN as a college football analyst.