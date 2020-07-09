Ole Miss has been busy on the football scheduling front the past couple of months. This one, though, comes with a twist.

Both Ole Miss and Georgia State announced Wednesday a future football game between the two FBS programs. That game will be played at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026. The night before, however, the Rebels and Panthers men’s basketball teams will meet in Oxford as well, the schools announced.

The football game will mark the first-ever meeting in the sport between the SEC Sun Belt Conference members. As GSU noted, though, that “[b]y the time of the match-up in 2026, the football team will be playing at least its seventh different member of the Southeastern Conference, including a 38-30 win over Tennessee last fall.”

Since the end of May, Ole Miss has announced future football games against South Alabama (HERE), Alcorn State (HERE) and Charlotte (HERE).

The Rebels will enter the 2020 campaign under new leadership. In early December, Matt Luke was fired after three seasons. Five days later, Lane Kiffin was hired.

In the third season under Shawn Elliott, GSU went 7-6 this past year. It was a five-win improvement from the 2-10 record the year before. In Elliott’s first season, the Panthers went 7-5. The seven wins are the best-ever for the Georgia State football program since moving to the FBS level in 2013.