Ole Miss football
Getty Images

Ole Miss, Georgia State announce football/basketball weekend in Oxford for 2026 season

By John TaylorJul 9, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ole Miss has been busy on the football scheduling front the past couple of months.  This one, though, comes with a twist.

Both Ole Miss and Georgia State announced Wednesday a future football game between the two FBS programs.  That game will be played at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026.  The night before, however, the Rebels and Panthers men’s basketball teams will meet in Oxford as well, the schools announced.

The football game will mark the first-ever meeting in the sport between the SEC Sun Belt Conference members.  As GSU noted, though, that “[b]y the time of the match-up in 2026, the football team will be playing at least its seventh different member of the Southeastern Conference, including a 38-30 win over Tennessee last fall.”

Since the end of May, Ole Miss has announced future football games against South Alabama (HERE), Alcorn State (HERE) and Charlotte (HERE).

The Rebels will enter the 2020 campaign under new leadership.  In early December, Matt Luke was fired after three seasons.  Five days later, Lane Kiffin was hired.

In the third season under Shawn Elliott, GSU went 7-6 this past year. It was a five-win improvement from the 2-10 record the year before. In Elliott’s first season, the Panthers went 7-5. The seven wins are the best-ever for the Georgia State football program since moving to the FBS level in 2013.

Florida, NC State announce future home-and-home series

Florida NC State
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 9, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Florida and NC State have given us a bit of Power Five scheduling news on which to chew.

Both the ACC and SEC programs announced Thursday that they have agreed to a future home-and-home series.  Florida will travel to Raleigh in 2026 to face NC State in the first of the two meetings.  Then, in 2032, the Wolfpack will make the trek to the home of the Gators in Gainesville.

Specific dates for either game have not yet been released.

“We’re thrilled to be able to schedule a home-and-home series with a nationally-prominent program in the University of Florida,” NCSU athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a statement. “It will be a great experience to bring a non-conference opponent of this caliber to Carter-Finley Stadium, and in the future, will bring a first-class experience to our student-athletes and spectators who will make the return trip to Gainesville.”

The programs have met 14 times previously, with the first coming in 1927.  The most recent matchup was in the 1992 Gator Bowl.  Florida has won nine of the games, NC State four.  The schools played to a tie — a 0-0 tie, no less — way back in 1933.

Both Florida and NC State were members of the Southern Conference at one point.  The Wolfpack was in the league from 1921-53, the Gators from 1922-33.  The former left for the ACC, the latter for the SEC.

Big Ten confirms it will go with a conference-only football schedule in 2020

Big Ten
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 9, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT
3 Comments

The first big domino, by way of the Big Ten, has unofficially fallen.  Check that: massive domino.

When the Ivy League announced Wednesday that all fall sports, including football, had been postponed until at last the end of the fall semester, it felt like the optimism for a normal 2020 schedule was waning.  The most noteworthy program thus far, Ohio State, halting workouts because of a COVID-19 spike just added to the pessimism.

Thursday afternoon, OSU’s league, the Big Ten, is confirmed reports that it will be going with a conference-only football schedule for the 2020 season.

“By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic,” the league stated.

“This decision was made following many thoughtful conversations over several months between the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Directors of Athletics, Conference Office staff, and medical experts including the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.”

At this point, it’s unclear what impact this move would have on the College Football Playoffs and bowl games.

Suffice to say, this edict, which will more than likely be followed by other Power Five conferences, will have a significant effect on the schedule.  Below are just some of the Power Five games that will be impacted by the Big Ten nixing non-conference games:

  • Iowa-Iowa State
  • Maryland-West Virginia
  • Michigan-Washington
  • Michigan State-Miami
  • Ohio State-Oregon
  • Penn State-Virginia Tech
  • Purdue-Boston College
  • Rutgers-Syracuse
  • Wisconsin-Notre Dame (at Lambeau Field)

BYU, meanwhile, has two games scheduled against B1G opponents, at Michigan State and at Minnesota.

Below are the non-conference schedules for each of the schools in the Big Ten conference:

ILLINOIS
09/04 – Illinois State
09/12 – UConn
09/19 – Bowling Green

INDIANA
09/12 – WKU
09/19 – Ball State
09/26 – at UConn

IOWA
09/05 – Northern Iowa
09/12 – Iowa State
09/26 – Northern Illinois

MARYLAND
09/05 – Towson
09/12 – Northern Illinois
09/19 – at West Virginia

MICHIGAN
09/05 – at Washington
09/12 – Ball State
09/19 – Arkansas State

MICHIGAN STATE
09/12 – at BYU
09/19 – Toledo
09/26 – Miami (FL)

MINNESOTA
09/03 – Florida Atlantic
09/12 – Tennessee Tech
09/26 – BYU

NEBRASKA
09/12 – Central Michigan
09/19 – South Dakota State
09/26 – Cincinnati

NORTHWESTERN
09/12 – Tulane
09/19 – Central Michigan
11/14 – Morgan State

OHIO STATE
09/05 – Bowling Green
09/12 – at Oregon
09/19 – Buffalo

PENN STATE
09/05 – Kent State
09/12 – at Virginia Tech
09/19 – San Jose State

PURDUE
09/12 – Memphis
09/19 – Air Force
09/26 – at Boston College

RUTGERS
09/05 – Monmouth
09/12 – Syracuse
09/19 – at Temple

WISCONSIN
09/12 – Southern Illinois
09/19 – Appalachian State
10/03 – vs Notre Dame (in Green Bay, WI)

Oklahoma announces no new COVID-19 cases among football players

Oklahoma football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 9, 2020, 2:39 PM EDT
1 Comment

Courtesy of Oklahoma football, there’s actually some good news on the coronavirus testing front.

July 1, Oklahoma football players officially kicked off their voluntary on-campus workouts.  The development came two weeks after schools from the Big 12 were permitted to commence such activities.

The same day workouts commenced, Oklahoma confirmed that 111 football players were tested as part of the return to campus.  Of those 111, 14 came back positive for COVID-19 — seven positives after players had returned to campus, seven before.

A week and a day later, Oklahoma announced that, since then, 89 football players had been tested.  According to the school, there were no new positive test results from that latest batch of testing.  Additionally, OU confirmed that five of the original 14 positives have since recovered.  That leaves nine active cases among Sooner football players.

Those players remain quarantined away from the rest of the team.

Below is data related to coronavirus testing of players and football staff, courtesy of OU athletics.

From July 8, 2020

Total football players tested: 89
Total positive test results: 0
Active cases: 9
Total cases among players: 14 (no change from last week)
Total Recoveries: 5

From July 1, 2020

Total football players tested: 111
Total positive test results: 7
Number of positives that existed before testing: 7
Total cases among players: 14
Recoveries: 2
Active cases: 12
Total number of staff tested: 72
Total positive results among staff: 2

Kirk Herbstreit reportedly in play to add Monday Night Football to broadcasting résumé

Kirk Herbstreit
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 9, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
2 Comments

Kirk Herbstreit is in the news.  Again.

It’s been an open secret that ESPN is looking to move on from the current Monday Night Football crew of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland.  The World Wide Leader’s pursuit of Tony Romo failed to bear fruit.  The same with Peyton Manning.

In April, it was reported that the high-profile college booth of Herbstreit and Chris Fowler was a possibility to replace Tessitore-McFarland in the MNF booth.  Three months later, it’s now being reported that Herbstreit could be headed to that booth.  While maintaining his college football duties.  From the New York Post:

Kirk Herbstreit calling “Monday Night Football” is gaining a little more momentum, though, it is by no means a done deal. Here’s the news: This is even if there is a college football season, according to sources.

If college football is played this fall, Herbstreit would continue with Chris Fowler on ESPN’s No. 1 team. That is not changing, no matter what.

However, the NFL likes Herbstreit, sources say, and he could do double duty and team with new MNF play-by-play favorite Steve Levy. It is very unlikely Fowler would do both college and the MNF.

The 50-year-old Herbstreit has been a part of the ESPN College GameDay cast since 1996.  In 2015, the former Ohio State quarterback joined Fowler in the Saturday night booth.

The Post also mentioned Brian Griese as a possibility to join Levy on MNF.  Since 2009, the ex-Michigan quarterback has worked for ESPN as a college football analyst.