The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation. Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life. Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 10, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Déjà vu all over again: Talk resurfaces of Nick Saban wanting Texas job after winning 2012 title at Alabama

THE SYNOPSIS: Saban and his wife both stated they weren’t leaving Tuscaloosa. Saban’s high-powered agent, Jimmy Sexton, though, reportedly playing point man in at least a couple of meetings with those connected to the Longhorns football program. Of course, there is — or, was — a reason to question what the future Hall of Famer says publicly.

“I guess I have to say it… I’m not going to be the Alabama coach,” Saban, then the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, said on Dec. 21, 2006, nearly two weeks before he was named the Alabama coach Jan. 3, 2007.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Steve Sarkisian gets nothing in $30 million lawsuit against USC

THE SYNOPSIS: This was the biggest win related to football for the Trojans in quite awhile.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Add ‘2016 Olympian’ to Oregon WR Devon Allen’s list of accomplishments

THE SYNOPSIS: After posting a personal-best 13.03 in the 110-meter hurdles, Allen was part of the United States Olympic team in Rio De Janeiro. In The Games, Allen finished fifth after putting up a 13.31 in the finals. In November of that year, Allen announced he was foregoing his remaining eligibility to pursue a professional career in track. That announcement also comes nearly two months after he sustained a torn ACL, his second such tear in less than two years.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Florida State suspends RB Dalvin Cook following warrant for alleged battery of woman

THE SYNOPSIS: The following month, a jury found Cook not guilty.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Pac-12 commish: ‘I think we will have football’ in China

THE SYNOPSIS: Seven years later, and we have yet to see this come to fruition. And Larry Scott, meanwhile, could be on his way out of the door.