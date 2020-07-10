Here’s something you don’t see every recruiting cycle: Howard and a five-star prospect in the same story. Yet, here we are.

This week, touted 2021 defensive end Korey Foreman revealed the seven schools that are finalists for his talent. And one of the seven? FCS Howard, a Historically Black College and University, according to the video reveal put out by the five-star recruit.

The other six are Power Fives you normally see in line for such a prospect, including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and USC.

“I am a young black man that is happy and proud of my race. The Black Lives Matter movement is and forever will be powerful and definitely never forgotten,” Foreman wrote on Twitter. “These are the schools I will now be focusing on the most. Set the standard and… be different.”

The schools Howard is competing with for the services of the five-star are all currently inside the Top 20 on the 247Sports.com composite. Alabama, in particular, has been on a recruiting roll of late.

Foreman is no ordinary five-star, either. The Corona, Calif., high schooler is the No. 1 rated recruit in the country for next year’s class. All-time, according to 247Sports, the 6-4, 265-pound strongside defensive end is the No. 12 prospect. Ever.

