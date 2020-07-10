Howard five-star
Getty Images

Howard one of seven finalists for highest-rated recruit in the Class of 2021

By John TaylorJul 10, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Here’s something you don’t see every recruiting cycle: Howard and a five-star prospect in the same story.  Yet, here we are.

This week, touted 2021 defensive end Korey Foreman revealed the seven schools that are finalists for his talent.  And one of the seven?  FCS Howard, a Historically Black College and University, according to the video reveal put out by the five-star recruit.

The other six are Power Fives you normally see in line for such a prospect, including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and USC.

“I am a young black man that is happy and proud of my race. The Black Lives Matter movement is and forever will be powerful and definitely never forgotten,” Foreman wrote on Twitter. “These are the schools I will now be focusing on the most. Set the standard and… be different.”

The schools Howard is competing with for the services of the five-star are all currently inside the Top 20 on the 247Sports.com composite.  Alabama, in particular, has been on a recruiting roll of late.

Foreman is no ordinary five-star, either.  The Corona, Calif., high schooler is the No. 1 rated recruit in the country for next year’s class.  All-time, according to 247Sports, the 6-4, 265-pound strongside defensive end is the No. 12 prospect.  Ever.

Foreman, though, isn’t the only five-star making news around this particular HBCU.  From NBCSWashington:

The news comes just a week after the Howard basketball program landed five-star Makur Maker, who chose the Bison over Division I schools UCLA, Kentucky and Memphis. Maker was the highest-ranked recruit Howard basketball has landed in its history. Mikey Williams, a top-five basketball recruit in the 2023 class, has already hinted about potentially playing at an HBCU as well.

ACC expected to finalize decision on fall sports in late July

ACC football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 10, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Whether the ACC will follow the Big Ten’s lead when it comes to football matters will be determined at a later date.

Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten confirmed reports that it will be going with a conference-only football schedule for the 2020 season.  All other fall sports are impacted in the same way.  In the immediate aftermath of that monumental development, it was thought that both the ACC and Pac-12 would make a similar decision, and make it in short order.  In fact, there are rumblings that the latter’s announcement could come as early as Friday evening.

When it comes to the ACC, though, a decision on football and other sports isn’t in the offing until later this month.

Below is a statement from the conference’s commissioner, John Swofford.

The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and administrators remains the ACC’s top priority.  As we continue to work on the best possible path forward for the return to competition, we will do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions.  Over the last few months, our conference has prepared for numerous scenarios related to the fall athletics season.  The league membership and our medical advisory group will make every effort to be as prepared as possible during these unprecedented times, and we anticipate a decision by our Board of Directors in late July.

It’s believed that both the Big 12 and SEC will follow a similar timeline for a decision as the ACC’s.

Big Ten tops SEC, all other Power Fives in revenues for 2019 fiscal year

Big Ten
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 10, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It wasn’t a banner day for the Big Ten Thursday, but at least the conference can rest in the comfort of its bloated bank account. For now.

In June of last year, it was reported that Michigan was projecting a total distribution of nearly $56 million from the Big Ten.  A little over a year later, Steve Berkowitz of USA Today reports that the 12 long-standing members of the league received $55.6 million for the 2019 fiscal year.  As newer members, Maryland and Rutgers receive less, “but both schools also received loans from the conference against future revenue shares,” Berkowitz wrote.

All told, the revenue for the Big Ten was $781.5 million.  Next closest was the SEC at $720.6 million, followed by the Pac-12 ($530.4 million), ACC ($455.4 million) and Big 12 ($439 million).

Below are the per-school payouts for each Power Five conference, again according to Berkowitz:

  • Big Ten — $55.6 million (except Maryland, Rutgers)
  • SEC — $45.3 million (except for Ole Miss because of its bowl ban)
  • Big 12 — $38.2-$42 million
  • Pac-12 — $32.2 million
  • ACC — $27.6-$34 million

Berkowitz also noted that Notre Dame, which is a football independent but ACC member in other sports, received $6.8 million.  Additionally, when it comes to the Pac-12’s figure, it “does not take into account the equity value of the Pac-12 Networks, the conference’s fully self-owned television and video content provider whose expenses help result in the conference passing less money to its member schools than the other conferences.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, though, all of these numbers are expected to look dramatically different at this time next year.

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh were working on contract extension before pandemic hit

Jim Harbaugh
Getty Images
Associated PressJul 10, 2020, 11:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday he was closing in on a contract extension before coping with the COVID-19 pandemic became a top priority for all involved in the discussions.

“There’s bigger fish to fry for our athletic director, or our administration, me as a coach,” Jim Harbaugh said during an interview on Zoom. “It hasn’t been on the top of the priority list. I would expect something, that there would be an announcement at some time.”

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has said more than once that he wants Harbaugh to lead the Wolverines until he chooses to retire from coaching.

Harbaugh has two years left on a deal that pays him about $7 million per year. He is 47-18 over five seasons in charge of college football’s winningest program. While Harbaugh has won nearly three-fourths of games overall, he is 0-5 against rival Ohio State and has lost four straight bowl games.

Manuel, who like Harbaugh is a former Michigan football player, has been happy enough with the results on and off the field to engage in talks to retain him beyond the 2021 season.

“It was kind of right there last February, where it was being discussed, and then the pandemic hit,” Harbaugh recalled.

During the 2019 season, Harbaugh sent an email to parents of players on his team, refuting a report saying representatives were working on his departure. Harbaugh was an NFL head coach in San Francisco. He returned in 2015 to the school where he was a star quarterback after going 44-19-1 with the 49ers and winning the 2012 NFC championship.

College Football Playoff will still select four semifinalists based on its current protocol

College Football Playoff
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 10, 2020, 10:57 AM EDT
1 Comment

While the sport itself is rapidly changing — dome would say devolving — amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the College Football Playoff isn’t.  At least for now, it’s not.

The Big Ten dropped the mother of all bombshells Thursday by announcing that it is going to a conference-only schedule, foregoing non-conference games against the likes of, among others, Oregon (Ohio State), Miami (Michigan State) and Notre Dame (Wisconsin, at Lambeau Field).  The move begged myriad questions, not the least of which was, what exactly will happen with the postseason in general and the playoff in particular?  Provided such a truncated season is even played, of course.

In speaking with various media outlets following the Big Ten’s announcement, Bill Hancock indicated that nothing on the committee’s end will change in the here and now.

“Clearly there will be challenges this year, and we will see what those challenges are and work through them,” the College Football Playoff director told Paul Myerberg of USA Today. “Whatever the season looks like, the committee will select the best four teams based on the protocol.”

And just what is the committee’s protocol?  From the CFP website:

The committee will select the teams using a process that distinguishes among otherwise
comparable teams by considering:

  • Conference championships won,
  • Strength of schedule,
  • Head‐to‐head competition,
  • Comparative outcomes of common opponents (without incenting margin of victory), and,
  • Other relevant factors such as key injuries that may have affected a team’s performance during the season or likely will affect its postseason performance.

Hancock did tell ESPN.com that the CFP is not yet ready to determine if a minimum number of games need to be played in order to qualify for the semifinals.

The 2020 semifinals are scheduled to be played in the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.  Miami is set to host the College Football Playoff championship game 10 days later.