An erstwhile member of the Oregon football program has decided on a new collegiate home. And at a much lower level of the sport.

According to James Crepea of The Oregonian, Ge’mon Eaford has elected to transfer to Fort Scott Community College in the great state of Kansas. An Oregon football official subsequently confirmed that the linebacker left the Ducks for the JUCO.

Crepea wrote that Eaford “left Oregon to return to his native Deerfield Beach, Florida two weeks ago [and] posted several cryptic messages to Instagram alluding to playing in Kansas.” It’s expected that Eaford will spend the 2020 season (if there is one) at that level before moving back to the FBS.

Eaford was a four-star member of the Oregon football Class of 2019. The Sunshine State native was the No. 10 outside linebacker in the country on the 247Sports.com composite. Only three defensive signees in the Ducks’ 26-man class that year were rated higher than Eaford.

As a true freshman, Eaford appeared in 10 games. Most of that action, though, came on special teams. He did, however, see 28 snaps on defense and was credited with a tackle in that limited action.

Eaford is one of the few Ducks who have flown the Oregon football coop the past few months. Running back Darrian Felix opted to enter the NCAA transfer database following the Pac-12 championship game last year. He transferred to USF, where he was granted immediate eligibility.