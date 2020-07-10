Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott tests positive for COVID-19

It was quite the eventful day for the Pac-12 on the news front. Not exactly the kind of headlines the conference wants, though. At all.
Earlier this evening, the Pac-12 announced that, like the Big Ten, it will be going with a conference-only schedule for fall sports, including football. Not long after, the conference announced that its commissioner, Larry Scott, has tested positive for COVID-19.
After experiencing mild flu-like symptoms late this week and out of an abundance of caution, Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott was tested for COVID-19. The test for Commissioner Scott came back positive, and as a result he is self-quarantining at the direction of his physician. Commissioner Scott is continuing to carry on his duties remotely as normal.
The 55-year-old Scott took over as the commissioner of the conference in July of 2009. Prior to that, he was the chairman and CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association.
His current contract is set to expire in 2022. However, there is talk that league leaders are discussing buying out Scott’s contract prior to that.
There’s serious talk amongst the Pac-12 CEO Group,” said one high-level conference administrator, “to end his contract ahead of the expiration date to have a fighting chance to save the (conference) Networks.