Toledo is doing what it can for those close to one of its fallen football players.
According to reports coming out of the area Wednesday, a man was shot dead following an argument outside of a pizza joint in the city. It was subsequently confirmed that the victim was Rockets defensive lineman Jahneil Douglas.
“The University and all of Rocket Nation mourn the death of junior football player Jahneil Douglas, who was shot in an incident in Toledo last night,” UT’s athletic department wrote in a tweet.
Subsequent to that, Toledo head coach Jason Candle issued his own statement on the 22-year-old Douglas’ death.
“The Toledo football family is heartbroken by the loss of Jahneil,” the fifth-year coach wrote. “He was a bright and hard-working young man who was loved by all his teammates and coaches. Our sincerest condolences go out to Jahneil’s family and friends during these difficult times. Jahneil will forever be a part of the Rocket football family.”
Thursday, the Toledo football program announced that a GoFundMe page has been created to support Douglas’ family. Below is the school’s release:
The fund will help pay for funeral costs, as well as assist Douglas’ children.
The page was started by former teammate Mitchell Guadagni, the Rockets’ starting quarterback the past two seasons.
“We all loved Jahneil and we loved his family,” said Guadagni. “(Former Rocket teammate) Nate Childress and I were talking about Jahneil and decided we wanted to do something to help his family and his beautiful children. Jahneil will always be a Rocket and he will always be in our hearts.”
Toledo Head Football Coach Jason Candle said he is proud of the way the players have come together to help their teammate’s family.
“Yesterday was a terrible day for the Rocket Football family,” said Candle. “We are still reeling from the loss of JD. Coming together as a family is important during these trying times, and I am happy to see our Rockets step up like this. JD’s impact will be forever felt on Toledo Football.”
UToledo Vice President and Athletic Director Mike O’Brien added that a scholarship fund in Douglas’ name will be forthcoming.
“This has been such a tragic loss for Jahneil’s family and for our football program,” said O’Brien. “Jahneil was a fine young man and a great Rocket, so we felt it was only fitting to create some kind of lasting legacy to honor his memory.”
Click HERE to access the link to the GoFundMe page for Jahneil Douglas’ family or go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/22ey4h9x6o