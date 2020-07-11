Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In a somewhat surprising development, North Carolina football will get immediate benefit from a high school commitment. Provided there is a season, of course.

In late May, Virginia high schooler Tony Grimes used a video posted on Twitter to reveal his Final Four potential destinations. And those four potential landing spots? Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

At the time, Grimes stated he wouldn’t make a decision until Dec. 1. Earlier June, however, the touted 2021 football recruit announced an expedited timeline for a revelation. Late last month, Grimes committed to North Carolina football.

Now, according to Grimes’ father, his son will reclassify from the Class of 2021 to the Class of 2020. Provided he passes one more high school class — specifically, a government class — Grimes will enroll in classes at UNC in early August.

The dad, Deon Glover, said the uncertainty over a high school in the state of Virginia was the trigger for the decision.

“Our backs are against the wall,” Glover explained to 247Sports.com. “He doesn’t want to wait around and blow a whole season waiting around to see what’s going to happen with high school sports. He’s going to go ahead and move forward.”

The highly-touted defensive back is the crown jewel of a Tar Heels recruiting class that’s currently ranked third in the country.

Grimes is a five-star recruit in the next cycle according to the 247Sports.com composite. He’s the top-rated cornerback in the country. And in his home state of Virginia, regardless of position. On that same composite, he’s the No. 7 prospect in the country overall.