Less than a year into his job, the Florida State head football coach is the latest to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
This past week, FSU announced a series of cost-saving measures within the athletic department. Included in that is Mike Norvell, the new Florida State football coach who will take a 25-percent cut in his salary for the fiscal year. Other coaches for the Seminoles, including men’s and women’s basketball, will take 15-percent cuts. Athletic director David Coburn will see his salary reduced by 20 percent.
Additionally, 25 full-time jobs within the athletic department are being eliminated. Overall, that department’s budget will be slashed by 20 percent.
”I am personally heartbroken over the impact this pandemic has had on our employees, and I am disappointed I must give you this discouraging news today,” Coburn said in a portion of his statement. “However, I am sure you have seen that other athletic departments around the country are also making reductions.”
On that front, the FSU athletic director is absolutely correct.
Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:
- Arizona (HERE).
- Boise State (HERE).
- Colorado (HERE).
- Illinois (HERE).
- Iowa (HERE)
- Iowa State (HERE).
- Kansas (HERE).
- Kansas State (HERE)
- Louisville (HERE).
- Michigan (HERE)
- Minnesota (HERE).
- Missouri (HERE).
- Northern Illinois (HERE).
- Oklahoma (HERE).
- Oregon (HERE and HERE).
- Rutgers (HERE).
- South Carolina (HERE).
- Syracuse (HERE).
- USC (HERE).
- UTSA (HERE).
- Wake Forest (HERE).
- Washington State (HERE).
- Western Kentucky (HERE).
- Western Michigan (HERE).
- West Virginia (HERE).
- Wyoming (HERE).
Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20% pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.