Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ole Miss has looked to a service academy to significantly bolster its football roster. Officially.

Back in mid-March, Jake Springer signaled his intention to transfer from Navy by entering the NCAA transfer database. A little over three months later, the striker utilized Instagram to announce that he had committed to the Ole Miss football team.

Two weeks after that social media revelation, Ole Miss confirmed that Springer has signed and been added to the Rebels football roster. It was initially thought that Springer would be headed to the Rebels as a graduate transfer. Instead, the school confirmed he’ll have to sit out the 2020 season. The 2021 season will be his final year of eligibility.

Springer was a two-star member of the Class of 2017 for the Midshipmen. His recruiting pedigree, though, belies the potential for production he brings to Ole Miss football.

After playing in six games as a true freshman, Springer saw action in a dozen in 2018. He started four of those contests, intercepting a pair of passes in that action. The Missouri product had a breakout season in 2019, starting 10 games for the Midshipmen. He led the team in both tackles for loss (16) and sacks (eight). The latter total is tied for third-most in academy history, the former tied for the fifth-most.

Following the regular season, Springer was accorded second-team All-AAC honors.

While he played a hybrid linebacker/safety (striker) position at Navy, Springer is expected to make his mark in the secondary for the SEC school.