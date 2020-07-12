Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rutgers football has unofficially lost one of the best names in the conference.

Mohamed Jabbie announced on Twitter Jan. 24 that he had decided to transfer from the Rutgers football team. According to the 247Sports.com transfer portal, the wide receiver has since transferred to Albany.

It should be noted that the Great Danes have not yet confirmed Jabbie’s addition to the roster.

As Albany plays at the FCS, Jabbie would be eligible to play immediately at the school. Jabbie also left the Scarlet Knights as a graduate, so he’d have immediate eligibility that way as well.

Jabbie was a three-star member of the Rutgers football Class of 2016. The Monmouth Junction, NJ, product was rated as the No. 42 recruit regardless of position in the Garden State. He was the highest-rated receiver signed by RU that cycle.

Appearing in 27 games during his time in Piscataway, Jabbie started 12 of those contests.

This past season, Jabbie set career-highs in catches (14), receiving yards (149) and receiving touchdowns (one). He finished his Rutgers football career with 182 yards and a touchdown on 18 receptions. On special teams, Jabbie was credited with nine tackles the past three seasons.

Albany is scheduled to open the 2020 season on the road against Delaware State Sept. 5. The home opener for the program is the following week vs. Monmouth.