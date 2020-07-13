The ACC is kicking that football can down the road on a couple of fronts.
The morning of June 18, the ACC confirmed that it had canceled its in-person Football Media Days. That event had been scheduled for July 22-23 in Charlotte. At the same time, though, the league announced that it “will conduct its annual ACC Football Kickoff virtually July 21-23, 2020.” That virtual event was scheduled to “include live coverage available on ACC Network with ACC Commissioner John Swofford, the league’s head coaches and select student-athletes.”
A little over a week ahead of that virtual media days, however, it too has been postponed.
Below is the statement from the conference:
The Atlantic Coast Conference has postponed its virtual ACC Football Kickoff media event until further notice. The event was originally scheduled to be held July 21-23, 2020. Any future decisions and announcements will take place at the appropriate time.
That postponement comes a couple of days after the ACC announced it will make a decision on all fall sports in late July. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already gone to a conference-only schedule for football. It’s believed that both the Big 12 and SEC will follow a similar timeline for a decision as the ACC’s.