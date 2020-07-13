There’s been an addition to the extended Colorado football staff. One with a surname very familiar to the Buffaloes fan base.

The past three years, Curtis Chiaverini has been a wide receiver for the Pac-12 program. In that span, the redshirt junior has appeared in seven games. Most of those appearances came on special teams.

Instead of working his way into the receiving mix this year, though, Chiaverini is getting a head start in what looks to be a career in coaching. On his official bio on the CU website, it reads that Chiaverini “decided to become a student-assistant coach prior to the 2020 season.”

His father, Darrin Chiaverini, addressed his son becoming a part of the Colorado football staff on Twitter.

“Wanted to give everyone an update on my son,” Chiaverini’s dad wrote. “He will spend the 2020 season transitioning into Student Coaching at the University of Colorado. He will be graduating in May from @CUBoulderCMCI… We are very proud of him and excited for his future in coaching!!”

The elder Chiaverini, of course, is the offensive coordinator for Colorado football. This offseason, he was named as the Buffaloes’ interim head coach in the wake of Mel Tucker’s departure for Michigan State.

Chiaverini, who played his college football for the Buffs, is entering hIs fifth season at his alma mater.