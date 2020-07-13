Eastern Michigan football
Getty Images

Transfer portal pulls in Eastern Michigan DB Jalen Phelps

By John TaylorJul 13, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Go ahead and add Eastern Michigan to the burgeoning list of schools bitten by the football transfer portal.

According to 247Sports.com, EMU’s Jalen Phelps has entered the NCAA transfer database.  An Eastern Michigan football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive back has signaled his intention to leave the Eagles.

As of yet, the player has not confirmed his intentions publicly.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Phelps was a three-star member of the Eastern Michigan football Class of 2016.  The Georgia product will be leaving EMU as a graduate transfer.  The 2020 season will be his final year of eligibility.

In his four seasons with their Eagles, Phelps appeared in 42 games, starting nine of those.  He played in just four this past season, which allowed him to take a redshirt and preserve a season of eligibility.

In those 42 appearances, Phelps was credited with 88 tackles and eight passes defensed.

Phelps is at least the second Eastern Michigan football player to leave in a little over a month.  In mid-June, defensive lineman Ty Eddington entered the portal.

EMU is coming off a 6-7 campaign that ended with a QuickLane Bowl loss to Pitt.  The Eagles have now played in a bowl game three of the past four years, the only time in school history that’s ever happened.

Chris Creighton’s 28 wins (in six seasons) are already fifth-most in the program’s history.

 

Four-star 2021 QB son of Deion Sanders commits to FAU

FAU football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 13, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT
1 Comment

FAU football is building up quite the surname legacy within its program. Even as a couple have recently departed.

Last month, Miami transfer tight end Michael Irvin II, the son of former Hurricanes legend Michael Irvin, announced that he was committing to the FAU football program.  A little over a month later, Shedeur Sanders (pictured, left) announced on Twitter that he too has committed to FAU football.

The touted 2021 prospect is one of the football-playing sons of former Florida State All-American Deion Sanders.

Sanders is a four-star 2021 prospect coming out of high school in Cedar Hill, Texas.  On the 247Sports.com composite, the 6-1, 198-pound Sanders is the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in the country.  he also held offers from, among others, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon and Tennessee.

Sanders’ older brother, Shiloh, will be a redshirt freshman defensive back at South Carolina this season.

While the Sanders and Irvin surnames are in the Owls fold, a couple of famous ones have recently left.  The wide receiver son of Ray Lewis left FAU football earlier this month.  Originally committed to FAU, the running back son of Frank Gore ultimately signed with Southern Miss earlier this offseason.

FAU is coming off a 2019 football campaign in which the Owls tied a school record with 11 wins.  Included in that was a first-ever win in the Conference USA championship game.  And the program’s fourth straight win in a bowl game, a streak that stretches back to 2007.

Almost immediately after the win in the Boca Raton BowlLane Kiffin left to take over as the head coach at Ole Miss.  Kiffin was replaced shortly thereafter by former Florida State and Oregon head coach Willie Taggart.

Les Miles, Kansas ‘heartbroken’ over passing of student manager Jack Roche, who died over the weekend after being hit by a car

Kansas football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 13, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The extended Kansas football family is mourning the loss of one it’s own over the weekend.

According to the Lawrence Journal-World, and citing multiple people close to the Kansas football program, Jack Roche died in his hometown of Chicago late Saturday night after being hit by a car.  Roche had just turned 21 in May.  He was also scheduled to graduate from the university the same month next year.

Roche had spent the past couple of years as a student manager for the Jayhawks.  Les Miles just completed his first season as the Kansas football head coach, and mourned the young man’s passing in a tweet Sunday night.

“The KU football family is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Jack Roche,” the coach wrote. “Jack was a tremendous, hard-working young man who embodied what our program is all about. We will remember Jack and he will forever be a part of our family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Roches.”

Roche was beloved by players past and present as well.

“He always had a smile on his face and was genuinely one of the best people in the entire program,” ex-Jayhawk quarterback Carter Stanley said according to the Journal-World. “We’d talk every day, but I’d go in earlier than usual on Mondays and we’d share the results of our fantasy football teams from the day before, which usually gave me a chance to give him a hard time for being a Bears fan.”

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by Roche’s way-too-soon passing.

SEC reiterates no decision on football until late July

SEC football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 13, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As expected, the SEC is going to wait as long as possible until making its next decision when it comes to the fate of football.

Last week, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey warned that “we are running out of time” when it comes to the 2020 college football season.  That said, Sankey reiterated Monday that his conference will still wait to make any type of decision until the end of this month.

Below is Sankey’s statement on the current state of affairs, which came after an expected face-to-face meeting of the conference’s 14 athletic directors.  The biggest takeaway? Sankey allowed that the current trend of COVID-19 positives across the country must begin trending downward in order for there to be a college football season in 2020.

We had a productive meeting on Monday and engaged in discussions on a number of important issues that will contribute to critical decisions to be made in the weeks ahead. The ability to personally interact over the course of an entire day contributed to the productivity of the meeting.

It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis. In the coming weeks we will continue to meet regularly with campus leaders via videoconferences and gather relevant information while guided by medical advisors. We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already announced they are going to a conference-only schedule for football.  The ACC is in line with the SEC in making such a determination at the end of July.  It’s expected the Big 12 will announce its next move around the same time as well.

2020 Louisiana signee Andray Pope already in the transfer portal

Louisiana football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 13, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One member’s stay with the Louisiana football program didn’t last long.  At all.

Earlier this offseason, Andray Pope signed on as part of the Louisiana football Class of 2020.  A few months later, it’s now being reported that the running back has entered the NCAA transfer database.

No reason for the abrupt about-face, which came a month after he enrolled in classes, was given.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Pope was a three-star signee for the program.  Only four members of this year’s class were rated higher than the Georgia product.

The loss of Pope, though, is one of the few for Louisiana football this offseason.  In fact, it’s been the exact opposite for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Last month, Arizona State offensive tackle Zach Robertson announced that he was transferring into the Louisiana football program.  In March, Indiana kicker Nathanael Snyder indicated that he too is headed to the Sun Belt Conference school.  In late June, the Ragin’ Cajuns confirmed Robertson’s and Snyder’s additions to the roster.  Additionally, Louisiana football confirmed another Power Five addition — Golden Eke (HERE) out of Oklahoma.  On top of that, the Sun Belt Conference school added a 2020 tight end who was expected to sign with Pitt next cycle.

Louisiana is coming off an 11-win 2019 football campaign.  That marked the most wins ever in a single season for the Sun Belt Conference school.  In fact, it marked the first time the Ragin’ Cajuns ever hit double-digit wins.