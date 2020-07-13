Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation. Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life. Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 13, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Whole Hog and then some: Arkansas reportedly spent most money on food for athletes

THE SYNOPSIS: $7 million spent on meals for all student-athletes in both 2016 and 2017. Doesn’t seem like a lot, actually. Especially as that cost is spread across two dozen or so sports.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Bobby Petrino applauds Louisville removing Papa John’s from football stadium name

THE SYNOPSIS: Bobby Petrino applauding anything makes me reexamine my stance. Even when Petrino is correct in his stance.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Man with hooker in tow charged with breaking into LSU’s Tiger Stadium

THE SYNOPSIS: Offseason headlines, y’all. And, it just means more paid-for sexy.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Hugh Freeze mum on allegations in Houston Nutt lawsuit

THE SYNOPSIS: 2017 wasn’t the best of years for the former Ole Miss and current Liberty head coach.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Heated Saban-Finebaum exchange adds sizzle to thus-far lackluster SEC Media Days

THE SYNOPSIS: It. Just. Means. More.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Country music singer Craig Morgan’s son, who drowned Sunday, was set to walk-on at Marshall

THE SYNOPSIS: One of the unbelievably sad stories that you never, ever want to read. Or write.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly says coaching in NFL is a crazy thought

THE SYNOPSIS: Five years later, and the 59-year-old Kelly remains in South Bend.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Ex-LSU RB Jeremy Hill shows off Tiger Stadium back tat

THE SYNOPSIS: I don’t care who you are. That back tat is impressive.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Penn State to renovate facility where Sandusky abuse took place

THE SYNOPSIS: Renovated? Razed would’ve been better, but whatever.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Legendary Yankees owner George Steinbrenner passes away

THE SYNOPSIS: The college football connection? The Boss served as an assistant at Ohio State, Purdue and Northwestern.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer: ‘I’m Not Going To Notre Dame. Ever’

THE SYNOPSIS: Meyer was true to his word on that front. When it came to the “I’m going to be the coach at Florida for a long time, as long as they want me” front? Not so much.