In the wake of the Memorial Day murder of George Floyd, college football players have been among the many voices crying out against racial injustice and police brutality. And its many permutations.
- Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard very publicly calling out his head coach, Mike Gundy.
- Texas football players took to social media requesting several issues be addressed by the university, including “the replacement of The Eyes of Texas with a new song without racist undertones.”
- Trevor Lawrence and other Tigers leading a peaceful protest through downtown Clemson.
- Iowa ditches Chris Doyle after allegations from former Hawkeyes flood social media that the long-time strength coach contributed to racial disparities in the football program.
- Florida State’s Marvin Wilson threatens workout boycotts over head coach Mike Norvell’s claim.
Those are but a handful of examples of college football players using their newly-found — and increasingly powerful — voice to push for seismic societal change in an ever-changing world after George Floyd. In that vein, NBC Sports will air Monday a one-hour roundtable discussing race and sports in America. Aptly named “Race & Sports in America: Conversations,” the show takes a look at that very subject through the eyes — and experiences — of the high-profile likes of Charles Barkley, Steph Curry, Ozzie Smith, Jimmy Rollins and others. Among those others is retired tennis player James Blake, who is Black and was the central figure in a highly-publicized case five years ago.
The show will air at 8 p.m. ET Monday night across several NBC platforms, including NBCSN, the Golf Channel and the Olympic Channel. Additionally, it can be seen on all of the NBC Regional Sports Networks.