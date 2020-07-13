Louisiana football
2020 Louisiana signee Andray Pope already in the transfer portal

By John TaylorJul 13, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT
One member’s stay with the Louisiana football program didn’t last long.  At all.

Earlier this offseason, Andray Pope signed on as part of the Louisiana football Class of 2020.  A few months later, it’s now being reported that the running back has entered the NCAA transfer database.

No reason for the abrupt about-face, which came a month after he enrolled in classes, was given.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Pope was a three-star signee for the program.  Only four members of this year’s class were rated higher than the Georgia product.

The loss of Pope, though, is one of the few for Louisiana football this offseason.  In fact, it’s been the exact opposite for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Last month, Arizona State offensive tackle Zach Robertson announced that he was transferring into the Louisiana football program.  In March, Indiana kicker Nathanael Snyder indicated that he too is headed to the Sun Belt Conference school.  In late June, the Ragin’ Cajuns confirmed Robertson’s and Snyder’s additions to the roster.  Additionally, Louisiana football confirmed another Power Five addition — Golden Eke (HERE) out of Oklahoma.  On top of that, the Sun Belt Conference school added a 2020 tight end who was expected to sign with Pitt next cycle.

Louisiana is coming off an 11-win 2019 football campaign.  That marked the most wins ever in a single season for the Sun Belt Conference school.  In fact, it marked the first time the Ragin’ Cajuns ever hit double-digit wins.

Louisville new home for Liberty transfer Kei’Trel Clark, who left the Flames citing ‘cultural incompetence’

Louisville football
By John TaylorJul 13, 2020, 2:57 PM EDT
A loss for Liberty is unofficially a gain for the Louisville football roster.

Last month, Kei’Trel Clark was one of two Liberty defensive backs who entered the NCAA transfer database.  The cornerback had cited “cultural incompetence” as the trigger for his decision.  The other, Tayvion Land, cited “racial insensitivity” in his move.

Nearly three weeks later, Clark utilized Twitter to announce that he has committed to Louisville football.

”First, I would love to thank God for granting me the strength to take the stand that I did and also forwarding me multiple opportunities to continue my life’s journey,” Clark wrote. “Thanks to all of my family, friends, coaches, etc. for the extensive support throughout this process.

”With all that being said I would like to announce that I will be furthering my academic-athletic college career at the University of Louisville.”

It should be noted that Louisville football has not yet confirmed Clark’s addition to the roster.

It’s expected that Clark will seek a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility with the Cardinals.  It’s also expected the “environment” around the Liberty program will be used as a basis for that waiver.  If granted, he would have four seasons to play three years.  If not, he would have three years to use three seasons of eligibility starting in 2021.

Clark was a three-star signee for the Flames in 2019.  As a true freshman, he appeared in all 13 games.

Ja’quay Hubbard joins Virginia teammate in transfer portal

Virginia football
By John TaylorJul 13, 2020, 1:47 PM EDT
Apparently it’s Virginia football transfer portal day here at CFT.

Earlier, we noted that quarterback RJ Harvey had made his way into the NCAA transfer database. As it turns out, Harvey isn’t alone.  On Twitter late last week, Ja'Quay Hubbard announced that he too is set to leave the Virginia football program via the portal.

“After a genuine and consideration conversation with my close family, I have to decided to enter my name in the NCAA Transfer Portal with 4 Years of eligibility,” the offensive lineman wrote. “UVA is a remarkable program and is Hardworking. This is the best thing for me to be great.

“My recruitment is now open.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As Hubbard alluded to, he will not be leaving the Cavaliers as a graduate transfer.  He will have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves to another FBS program.  That would leave him with three years of eligibility starting in 2021.

In mid-March, Bronco Mendenhall revealed that Hubbard had decided to leave the Virginia football team.  At the time, the head coach stated that the lineman would be on the move to an unspecified junior college.  Whether that will still be the case remains to be seen.

Hubbard was a three-star 2019 signee.  He played in two games as a true freshman, which allowed the lineman to take a redshirt.

‘Eyes of Texas’ will remain UT’s school song, but other changes coming

Texas football
By John TaylorJul 13, 2020, 1:19 PM EDT
Texas football players and other student-athletes at the university are getting some of the changes they wanted, but not all.

In June, Longhorns wide receiver Brennan Eagles kicked up quite the kerfuffle by proclaiming, amidst police brutality and racial injustice, “I’ll be [damned] if you think I’ll play another snap with the platform I have that [affects the] majority of people that contribute to the sport who don’t actually play.” Shortly thereafter, Texas student-athletes, including football players, took to social media en masse to spread their message: “We aim to hold the athletic department and university to a higher standard by not only asking them to keep their promise of condemning racism on our campus, but to go beyond this by taking action to make Texas more comfortable and inclusive for the black athletes and the black community that has so fervently supported this program.”

In that vein, the student-athletes began asking to have several issues addressed.  Among them: renaming several buildings on campus, including James Hogg Auditorium; “replacement of statues with more diverse statues on campus designed by artists/sculptors who are people of color”; the UT Athletic Department donating .5% of its annual earnings to black organizations and the Black Lives Matter movement; and replacing “The Eyes of Texas with a new song without racist undertones.”

The suggested change that brought the most headlines, of course, was getting rid of “The Eyes of Texas.” Monday afternoon, UT announced that song will remain as part of the university experience.  The school noted, though, that it will “acknowledge and teach about all aspects of the origins” of the song. From today’s release:

“The Eyes of Texas,” in its current form, will continue to be our alma mater. Aspects of its origin, whether previously widely known or unknown, have created a rift in how the song is understood and celebrated, and that must be fixed. It is my belief that we can effectively reclaim and redefine what this song stands for by first owning and acknowledging its history in a way that is open and transparent.

Together, we have the power to define what the Eyes of Texas expect of us, what they demand of us, and what standard they hold us to now. “The Eyes of Texas” should not only unite us, but hold all of us accountable to our institution’s core values. But we first must own the history. Only then can we reimagine its future, and I look forward to partnering with our campus community to do just that.

A couple of other changes are directly related to the Texas football program.

  • Erect a statue for Julius Whittier, the Longhorns’ first Black football letterman, at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.
  • At the suggestion of the Jamail family, rename Joe Jamail Field at the stadium in honor of Texas’ two great Heisman Trophy winners, Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams, two Longhorn legends with a record of commitment to the university.

For all the changes the university is committed to making, with a significant focus on the academic side as far as students and faculty are concerned, click HERE.

USC transfer QB JT Daniels granted immediate eligibility at Georgia

Georgia football
By John TaylorJul 13, 2020, 12:44 PM EDT
If there is a 2020 season, Georgia football will have a very experienced option under center.

In early December, JT Daniels’ father stated that his son had no intention of transferring from USC.  In mid-April, however, the quarterback entered the NCAA transfer database. Despite the portal entry, it was thought that there was a good chance that Daniels returns to the Trojans.  In late May, though, Daniels announced that he would be transferring into the Georgia football program.

It was thought at the time that Daniels would have to sit out the 2020 campaign.  Instead, the player announced via Twitter that he has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.  That will leave the signal-caller with three years of eligibility to use with the Bulldogs.

“Thank you to the NCAA for granting me immediate eligibility and allowing me to play football this fall,” Daniels wrote. “I will not comment on the waiver or transfer, but look forward to a great 2020 season with my teammates.”

In 2018, Daniels became just the second true freshman (Matt Barkley, 2009) to start a season opener at quarterback for USC, going on to start 10 more games in 2018.  The starter entering 2019, a torn ACL in this season’s opener prematurely ended Daniels’ sophomore campaign; that injury opened the door for another true freshman, Kedon Slovis, to grab the job and run with it — or pass with it as the case may be as Slovis shined, passing for 3,242 yards and 28 touchdowns in nine starts (he essentially missed two full games with a concussion). Over a span of five games, he threw for at least 400 yards four times, including a school-record 515 in the win over rival UCLA in the regular-season finale.

Daniels was a five-star 2018 signee.  The California product was the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country on the 247Sports.com composite.  As a true freshman, Daniels threw for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.  He completed nearly 60 percent of his 363 pass attempts that season.

Daniels is the second high-profile transfer UGA has landed this offseason as Jamie Newman transferred to the school in January.  The Wake Forest graduate will be eligible to play immediately in 2020 as well.  This, though, will be Newman’s final year of eligibility.

It’s unclear if Daniels’ availability this season, provided he’s fully recovered from the knee injury, will impact Newman’s future with the Bulldogs,

 