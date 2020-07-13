Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One member’s stay with the Louisiana football program didn’t last long. At all.

Earlier this offseason, Andray Pope signed on as part of the Louisiana football Class of 2020. A few months later, it’s now being reported that the running back has entered the NCAA transfer database.

No reason for the abrupt about-face, which came a month after he enrolled in classes, was given.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Pope was a three-star signee for the program. Only four members of this year’s class were rated higher than the Georgia product.

The loss of Pope, though, is one of the few for Louisiana football this offseason. In fact, it’s been the exact opposite for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Last month, Arizona State offensive tackle Zach Robertson announced that he was transferring into the Louisiana football program. In March, Indiana kicker Nathanael Snyder indicated that he too is headed to the Sun Belt Conference school. In late June, the Ragin’ Cajuns confirmed Robertson’s and Snyder’s additions to the roster. Additionally, Louisiana football confirmed another Power Five addition — Golden Eke (HERE) out of Oklahoma. On top of that, the Sun Belt Conference school added a 2020 tight end who was expected to sign with Pitt next cycle.

Louisiana is coming off an 11-win 2019 football campaign. That marked the most wins ever in a single season for the Sun Belt Conference school. In fact, it marked the first time the Ragin’ Cajuns ever hit double-digit wins.