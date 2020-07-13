Apparently it’s Virginia football transfer portal day here at CFT.

Earlier, we noted that quarterback RJ Harvey had made his way into the NCAA transfer database. As it turns out, Harvey isn’t alone. On Twitter late last week, Ja'Quay Hubbard announced that he too is set to leave the Virginia football program via the portal.

“After a genuine and consideration conversation with my close family, I have to decided to enter my name in the NCAA Transfer Portal with 4 Years of eligibility,” the offensive lineman wrote. “UVA is a remarkable program and is Hardworking. This is the best thing for me to be great.

“My recruitment is now open.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

As Hubbard alluded to, he will not be leaving the Cavaliers as a graduate transfer. He will have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves to another FBS program. That would leave him with three years of eligibility starting in 2021.

In mid-March, Bronco Mendenhall revealed that Hubbard had decided to leave the Virginia football team. At the time, the head coach stated that the lineman would be on the move to an unspecified junior college. Whether that will still be the case remains to be seen.

Hubbard was a three-star 2019 signee. He played in two games as a true freshman, which allowed the lineman to take a redshirt.