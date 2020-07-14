Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hawaii football has been busy on the portal front. Especially when it comes to the receiving corps.

In mid-June, Hawaii confirmed the addition of North Texas wide receiver transfer Rico Bussey Jr. to its football roster. Roughly a month later, Aaron Cephus made his commitment to Hawaii football over the weekend. The receiver, who began his collegiate career at Rice, made the announcement on his personal Twitter account.

I am committing to the university of Hawai’i 🤙🏾 #GoBows 🌴 pic.twitter.com/jnLwpuvNQk — Aaron (@aaroncephus) July 11, 2020

As will be the case with Bussey, Cephus is coming to the Rainbow Warriors as a graduate transfer. This coming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Coming out of high school in Texas, Cephus was a two-star member of the Class of 2016 for the Owls. His first season at the Conference USA school, Cephus took a redshirt. The next two, though, the receiver put up impressive numbers.

In 2017, Cephus earned third-team All-Conference USA honors after setting a school record for freshmen with 622 yards. The following season he led the Owls with five touchdown receptions. He was also second on the team with 565 yards and third with 40 receptions despite missing the final two games with an injury.

A suspension, however, cost Cephus the entire 2019 season.

All told, Cephus has totaled 1,187 yards and 10 touchdowns on 65 receptions. The 6-4, 200-pound also averaged 18.3 yards per catch.

Hawaii football is coming off its best season since 2010. Included in a 10-win season was the program’s first appearance in the Mountain West Conference championship game. Of course, that appearance ended in a loss to Boise State.