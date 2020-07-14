Hawaii has been, when it comes to schedules, one of the hardest-hit Football Bowl Subdivision programs.

Because of the Patriot League’s new travel policy mandate, Hawaii’s game against Fordham scheduled for Sept. 12 in Honolulu was canceled. Late last week, the Pac-12 announced that it was going to a conference-only schedule for the 2020 season. That meant Hawaii was losing football games against Arizona (Aug. 29), UCLA (Sept. 5) and Oregon (Sept. 19) as well.

Monday, though, Hawaii announced that it had filled one of its football scheduling holes with a Sept. 26 game against Robert Morris. The game will, of course, be played at Aloha Stadium. Provided, of course, that there is actually a college football season to be played.

That Sept. 26 date, incidentally, had originally been scheduled to be an off weekend for the Rainbow Warriors.

“I’m pleased we were able to fill one of our open dates with Robert Morris,” UH athletic director David Matlin said in a statement. “With so much uncertainty surrounding the fall season, it was important to lock up a home game and try to salvage as close to a full schedule as possible. That said, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is still our number one priority and we’ll make decisions with that in mind.”

That game this coming season, should it go off, would be the first-ever between the programs.

Hawaii football is coming off its best season since 2010. Included in a 10-win season was the program’s first appearance in the Mountain West Conference championship game. Of course, that appearance ended in a loss to Boise State.