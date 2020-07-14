President Trump Alabama football
President Trump praises ‘Lou Saban’ for the great job he’s done at Alabama

By John TaylorJul 14, 2020, 9:33 AM EDT
President Trump and Alabama football.  And a gaffe.  RIP, comments section.  And Twitter.

The President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, has been unwavering in showing his support for Alabama football in a state that has very much supported him.  In mid-April, as the coronavirus pandemic enveloped the nation, the POTUS referenced the Crimson Tide when it came to a phased reopening of the country.  In November of last year, Alabama played host to President Trump for the LSU game in Tuscaloosa.  In April of 2018, Alabama’s 2017 national championship team was feted by the POTUS at the White House.

So, yes, there’s a history there.  And there’s also the following.

Former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville is running as a Republican nomination for a seat in the United States Senate. Tuberville has the unabashed support of the sitting President.  Tuberville’s opponent? Jeff Sessions, the former U.S. Senator from the Yellowhammer State who fell out of favor as Trump’s attorney general.

All of which leads us to a Monday night conference call between the President and reporters.  And POTUS getting his Sabans crossed up.  On multiple occasions.

From al.com:

The president, never shy about his admiration for the football dynasty Nick Saban has built at the University of Alabama, mentioned Tuberville’s success against the Crimson Tide as Auburn’s head coach, a run that helped bring Saban to Alabama to reverse the trend. But Trump got Saban’s first name wrong more than once on tonight’s call.

“Really successful coach,” Trump said, speaking of Tuberville. “Beat Alabama, like six in a row, but we won’t even mention that. As he said … because of that, maybe we got ‘em Lou Saban. … And he’s great, Lou Saban, what a great job he’s done.

Lou Saban was a long-time head coach at various levels of the sport.  In that position at the FBS level, he went 15-35-2 during stints at Northwestern (1955), Maryland (1966), Miami (1977-78) and Army (1979).  He also died in March of 2009 at the age 87.  That makes him eligible to vote in Chicago but not alive enough to lead the current Crimson Tide football team.

Nick Saban, well, you know who he is.

Ohio State announces resumption of voluntary workouts after COVID-19-related suspension last week

Ohio State football
By John TaylorJul 14, 2020, 1:33 PM EDT
After a brief hiccup, Ohio State is back to prepping for whatever the 2020 college football season will hold.

July 8, Ohio State announced that it was putting a halt to all voluntary on-campus workouts that had commenced the month before.  The pause was due to “the results of its most recent COVID-19 testing of student-athletes.”

Tuesday, however, Ohio State announced that its student-athletes, including football players, are now permitted to resume the workouts.  The school noted in its release that “[a]ll student-athletes from the seven sports that returned last month to voluntary workouts were tested Monday, and the results were received today.  The last round of testing was July 7 resulting in the suspension July 8.”

The school did not give the specifics of the tests that were most recently taken, citing the individual medical privacy of the athletes.

“Our Buckeyes are excited to be headed into a new school year and were disappointed last week when we had to temporarily suspend training,” OSU athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement. “These young people come from across the nation and the world to be part of our Ohio State family, and we do everything we can to create a safe, healthy environment so that they have a chance to study and compete.  Our medical team will continue to evaluate, and we will share our decisions as we move forward.”

Ohio State had been scheduled to open the 2020 season at home against Bowling Green Sept. 5.  However, the Big Ten announced this month that its league members will be going to a conference-only schedule for fall sports.

UCLA confirms additions of four transfers with Power Five experience

UCLA football
By John TaylorJul 14, 2020, 12:56 PM EDT
It was a very busy day for UCLA football on portal front.  At least, it was officially.

Over the past few months, it’s been reported and/or tweeted that tight end Evidence Njoku (from Miami), running back Brittain Brown (Duke), cornerback Obi Eboh (Stanford) and defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight (Maryland and Kent State) were all expected to transfer into the UCLA football program.  Monday, the Bruins confirmed all three of the additions HERE, HERE, HERE and HERE.

All four of the new additions are coming to the Pac-12 school as graduate transfers.

Now, for the backstories of the newest UCLA football players?

Evidence Njoku

Njoku was a three-star member of the Hurricanes’ 2017 recruiting class who came to The U as a wide receiver before converting to tight end.  After playing in eight games as a redshirt freshman last season, he had played in just one game thus far in 2019.

The 6-6, 226-pound New Jersey native finishes the Hurricanes portion of his collegiate p[laying career with just one catch for 11 yards, with that coming in the last year’s regular-season finale against Pitt.

The younger brother of Cleveland Browns tight end (for now) David Njoku is the older brother of current UCLA wide receiver Charles Njoku.

Brittain Brown

Brown was a three-star member of the Blue Devils’ 2016 recruiting class.  He was the No. 46 player regardless of position in the state of Georgia.

In four seasons with the Duke football team, Brown has rushed for 1,126 yards and 10 touchdowns on 222 carries.  His best season was his second as he ran for 701 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry as a redshirt freshman.

Brown’s last two seasons were marred by injuries.  A shoulder injury cost him four games in 2018, while another shoulder injury sidelined him for the last two months this past season.

Obi Eboh

Eboh, a Texas native was a three-star member of the Stanford football Class of 2016.  He took a redshirt as a true freshman.  The past three seasons, the defensive back played in 39 games.  He started seven of those contests, including six in 2019.  During his time with the Cardinal, Eboh was credited with 41 tackles and five passes defensed.

There is a chance Eboh could face his old team as the Bruins will host the Cardinal Sept. 26.

Qwuantrezz Knight

During the 2019 regular season, Knight led the Golden Flashes in tackles for loss with 10.5.  In Kent’s first-ever bowl win this past season, Knight was named as the game’s defensive MVP.

The move away from Kent was odd, if for nothing more than the struggle Knight went through just to see the field in 2019.

Leaving the Maryland Terrapins football program shortly after head coach DJ Durkin was fired amidst scandal in the midst of the 2018 season, Knight ultimately transferred to Kent State in January of last year.  Four months later, Knight filed an appeal with the NCAA for a waiver that would’ve granted him immediate eligibility, a waiver that cited “depression symptoms”; in early June, that initial waiver was denied.

Armed with the ability to appeal the original decision, Knight did as much and it proved successful as the MAC program confirmed in June of last year that the appeal was successful and the waiver granted.

Hawaii has (for now) filled one of its scheduling holes with FCS Robert Morris

Hawaii football
By John TaylorJul 14, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT
Hawaii has been, when it comes to schedules, one of the hardest-hit Football Bowl Subdivision programs.

Because of the Patriot League’s new travel policy mandate, Hawaii’s game against Fordham scheduled for Sept. 12 in Honolulu was canceled.  Late last week, the Pac-12 announced that it was going to a conference-only schedule for the 2020 season.  That meant Hawaii was losing football games against Arizona (Aug. 29), UCLA (Sept. 5) and Oregon (Sept. 19) as well.

Monday, though, Hawaii announced that it had filled one of its football scheduling holes with a Sept. 26 game against Robert Morris.  The game will, of course, be played at Aloha Stadium.  Provided, of course, that there is actually a college football season to be played.

That Sept. 26 date, incidentally, had originally been scheduled to be an off weekend for the Rainbow Warriors.

“I’m pleased we were able to fill one of our open dates with Robert Morris,” UH athletic director David Matlin said in a statement. “With so much uncertainty surrounding the fall season, it was important to lock up a home game and try to salvage as close to a full schedule as possible. That said, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is still our number one priority and we’ll make decisions with that in mind.”

That game this coming season, should it go off, would be the first-ever between the programs.

Hawaii football is coming off its best season since 2010. Included in a 10-win season was the program’s first appearance in the Mountain West Conference championship game.  Of course, that appearance ended in a loss to Boise State.

Ohio State transfer Jaelen Gill granted immediate eligibility at Boston College

Boston College football
By John TaylorJul 14, 2020, 11:11 AM EDT
Boston College football has officially received some immediate Power Five roster help.

Jaelen Gill back in April indicated his desire to leave Ohio State by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.  A little less than a month later, the wide receiver announced on Twitter that he committed to Boston College football.

It was originally thought that Gill would have to sit out 2020 as a non-graduate transfer.  However, Boston College confirmed on the football program’s official Twitter account that Gill is immediately eligible.  Including this season, Gill will have three years of eligibility to use at BC.

Gill was a four-star member of the Ohio State football Class of 2018.  The Ohio native was rated as the No. 2 all-purpose back in the country on the 247Sports.com composite.  He was also the No. 2 player regardless of position in the Buckeye State.  Only one player on the offensive side of the ball that class for the Buckeyes, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, was rated higher.

Despite that sterling recruiting pedigree, Gill’s time in Columbus was pedestrian.  To say the least.

In two seasons, Gill caught seven passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. More than half that yardage and lone score came on a 32-yard touchdown catch vs. Rutgers last season.

With the Eagles, Gill will find a very familiar face on the sidelines.  In mid-December, Jeff Hafley was named as the new head coach at BC. Hafley spent the 2019 season as the co-defensive coordinator at OSU.