President Trump and Alabama football. And a gaffe. RIP, comments section. And Twitter.

The President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, has been unwavering in showing his support for Alabama football in a state that has very much supported him. In mid-April, as the coronavirus pandemic enveloped the nation, the POTUS referenced the Crimson Tide when it came to a phased reopening of the country. In November of last year, Alabama played host to President Trump for the LSU game in Tuscaloosa. In April of 2018, Alabama’s 2017 national championship team was feted by the POTUS at the White House.

So, yes, there’s a history there. And there’s also the following.

Former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville is running as a Republican nomination for a seat in the United States Senate. Tuberville has the unabashed support of the sitting President. Tuberville’s opponent? Jeff Sessions, the former U.S. Senator from the Yellowhammer State who fell out of favor as Trump’s attorney general.

All of which leads us to a Monday night conference call between the President and reporters. And POTUS getting his Sabans crossed up. On multiple occasions.

From al.com:

The president, never shy about his admiration for the football dynasty Nick Saban has built at the University of Alabama, mentioned Tuberville’s success against the Crimson Tide as Auburn’s head coach, a run that helped bring Saban to Alabama to reverse the trend. But Trump got Saban’s first name wrong more than once on tonight’s call. “Really successful coach,” Trump said, speaking of Tuberville. “Beat Alabama, like six in a row, but we won’t even mention that. As he said … because of that, maybe we got ‘em Lou Saban. … And he’s great, Lou Saban, what a great job he’s done.

Lou Saban was a long-time head coach at various levels of the sport. In that position at the FBS level, he went 15-35-2 during stints at Northwestern (1955), Maryland (1966), Miami (1977-78) and Army (1979). He also died in March of 2009 at the age 87. That makes him eligible to vote in Chicago but not alive enough to lead the current Crimson Tide football team.

Nick Saban, well, you know who he is.