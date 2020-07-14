Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UTSA has officially bolstered its football roster via the transfer portal. Again.

In late June, Julon Williams committed to the UTSA football program. The Houston wide receiver had entered the NCAA transfer database earlier that same month. Monday, the Roadrunners confirmed Williams’ addition to the football team.

Williams won’t be coming to UT-San Antonio football as a graduate transfer. As a result, he’ll have to sit out the 2020 season for the Roadrunners. Barring an unlikely waiver, of course. That will leave the receiver two years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Williams was a three-star member of the Houston football Class of 2018. He was also the highest-rated signee for the Cougars that cycle.

The production on the field, however, failed to match that recruiting pedigree. In two seasons, the Converse, Texas, native played in just two games. Both of those appearances came as a true freshman.

In that limited action, Williams caught three passes for 61 yards.

As noted in its release, Williams is the younger brother of Jarveon Williams, UTSA’s career rushing leader who played in 2013-16. The elder Williams brother is also currently a graduate assistant at UTSA.

UTSA is coming off a 4-8 2019 football campaign. That led to Frank Wilson being fired in December and Jeff Traylor being hired a week later.