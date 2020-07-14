It looks as if Western Kentucky will be the latest Group of Five football program to benefit from erstwhile Power Five talent.

Tim Jordan was arrested in May on multiple charges after the vehicle in which he was riding was pulled over for speeding. The then-Tennessee running back has been facing one count each of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. The firearm charge was a third-degree felony. The other two are misdemeanors. In June, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that Jordan had been dismissed from the football team. Later that month, it was confirmed that the back is now officially listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Late last week, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported, Jordan agreed to a plea deal on a reduced weapons charge. Interestingly, it’s court documents connected to the case that indicate a move to the Western Kentucky football team is in Jordan’s future. From the News Sentinel:

The plea deal grants Jordan the ability to “attend school at Western Kentucky University” and “travel for purposes of football games,” according to court documents. Jordan must provide his probation officer with a travel itinerary.

There is a connection between Jordan and the Conference USA school. Tyson Helton is now the head coach at WKU. In 2018, he was the offensive coordinator at Tennessee.

With Hilltoppers, Jordan would be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer. He also has a redshirt available, if the need were to arise.

Jordan was a four-star member of the Class of 2017 for the Volunteers coming out of high school.

The past three seasons, Jordan has appeared in 36 of UT’s 37 games. This past season, Jordan’s 428 yards were third on the Vols. The year before, he was second on the team with 522 yards on the ground.

All told, Jordan has rushed for 1002 yards and four touchdowns during his time in Knoxville. The Florida native has also added 26 receptions for another 227 yards coming out of the backfield.