Auburn football
RB Malik Miller not coming back to Auburn for 2020 season

By John TaylorJul 15, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT
It appears Auburn will head into the 2020 football season, if there is one, with a little less backfield depth than expected.

According to al.com, Malik Miller won’t be returning to the Auburn football team for the upcoming campaign.  No specific reason for the running back’s impending departure from The Plains was given.

The website wrote that it’s “unclear if Miller plans to seek a grad transfer opportunity, and his name is not currently in the transfer portal.” If he does ultimately enter the NCAA transfer database?  Yep, you know the drill.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Miller was a three-star member of the Auburn football Class of 2016.  He was rated as the No. 15 player in the state of Alabama regardless of position.

All told, Miller appeared in 35 games the past four seasons for the Tigers.  The back ran for 314 yards and five touchdowns on 81 carries.  He also caught 20 passes for another 217 yards and a touchdown.

Auburn has seen a bit of attrition via the football transfer portal over the past couple of months, but nothing significant.

NCAA approves St. Thomas’ historic move from Div. III directly to the FCS

NCAA St. Thomas
By John TaylorJul 15, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
As has been expected, the NCAA has allowed St Thomas to make a jump of historic proportions.

In May of last year, it was confirmed that the MIAC was giving St. Thomas the boot from the Div.III conference, essentially for being too good.  It was at the time that St. Thomas began seriously entertaining the notion of moving directly to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).  The problem?  The NCAA normally requires a 12-year timeframe for such a transition.

Thus, the school sought a waiver from the NCAA.  Expecting a decision in April, the NCAA instead kicked the decision to June because of the coronavirus pandemic.  June came and went, and still no decision.

Wednesday, however, the Tommies confirmed that the NCAA has officially cleared the path for the university to make the transition directly to the FCS.  St. Thomas will compete in the Pioneer Football League for, obviously, football, and in the Summit League for most of its other sports.

The largest private university in the state of Minnesota will make the transition to the FCS for the 2021-22 academic year.  They will also become the first program to make the move directly from DIv. III to Div. I in the modern history of the NCAA.

“Today, as much as ever, I’m proud to be a Tommie as we look to our university’s future,” said athletic director Dr. Phil Esten in a statement. “I thank the leadership at the NCAA, the Summit League, Pioneer Football League, WCHA and all who have supported our efforts. This decision aligns with our university’s bold vision to ever press forward. I am excited to compete in Division I, while ensuring conditions for our student-athletes to pursue comprehensive excellence.”

With the Tommies’ move, there will be 128 members at the FCS level.  That number is 130 in the FBS.

Ohio confirms signing of UNLV transfer QB Armani Rogers

Ohio football
By John TaylorJul 15, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT
Ohio football has added some experience to its quarterback room.  One who could pay immediate dividends for the MAC program.

July 6, Armani Rogers announced he was set to transfer from UNLV.  Exactly one week later, the quarterback confirmed that he is transferring to the Ohio football team.

Rogers made the announcement on Twitter.

“After entering the transfer portal, it was very important to myself and family to identify and determine many factors on where I will finish my college career,” Rogers wrote. “After long thought and prayer, I have made a final decision.

“With the 2020 football season approaching, I would like to thank Coach Solich and Coach Albin for the opportunity and also announce that I will be transferring to Ohio University.”

Ohio subsequently confirmed the transfer’s addition to the football roster.

As a graduate transfer, Rogers will be eligible to play immediately for Ohio football in 2020.  This upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Rogers was a three-star member of the UNLV football Class of 2016.  The California native was rated as the No. 16 dual-threat quarterback on the 247Sports.com composite.  He was the highest-rated signee for the Rebels that cycle.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Rogers had a breakout 2017 campaign.  In being named as the Mountain West Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year, Rogers ran for 780 yards and eight touchdowns.  he also threw for 1,471 yards and another six scores.

Where Rogers always struggled, though, was accuracy.  In 350 career attempts, he completed just 174 (49.7%).  That 2017 season, Rogers started nine of the 10 games in which he played.  The past two seasons, however, injuries helped limit him to 11 games (five starts).

The Bobcats will be looking to replace record-breaking quarterback Nathan Rourke.

Indiana TE Peyton Hendershot out of Hoosiers’ doghouse following February arrest

Indiana football
By John TaylorJul 15, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
One Indiana football player has climbed out of the program’s doghouse.

In late February, Peyton Hendershot was arrested on multiple charges in connection to an alleged domestic violence incident.  The tight end was facing one count each of residential entry, domestic battery, criminal mischief and criminal conversion.  The residential entry charge was a felony; the other three were misdemeanors.  That felony charge was shortly thereafter reduced to misdemeanor criminal trespassing.The Indiana football program subsequently announced that Hendershot had been indefinitely suspended from all team activities.

In early June, Hendershot pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass.  The other three misdemeanors were dropped.  A month later, Indiana head coach Tom Allen confirmed that Hendershot has been cleared by the football program and has been fully restored to the team.

“He has completed his team-sanctioned discipline,” the coach said. “He has completed the conduct process that we went through for the student conduct as a student athlete of Indiana University. He completed that. He’s closed his matter with the judicial system. We have a campus committee that determines when a student athlete is reinstated to their team and to be able to be cleared and that is the case. He’s been completely cleared and he is back with the team now fully as he completed all the things that he was asked to do.”

The Hoosiers returned for voluntary on-campus workouts in mid-June.

Hendershot was a three-star member of the Class of 2017 for Indiana Hoosiers football.  An injury his true freshman season allowed the Indiana native to take a redshirt.  In 2018, Hendershot started 10 games, catching 15 passes for 163 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

This past season, Hendershot set a school record for tight ends by catching 52 passes for 622 yards.  After starting all 13 games, Hendershot was named third-team All-Big Ten.

Two-year starting QB Isaiah Green leaves Marshall for transfer portal

Marshall football
By John TaylorJul 15, 2020, 1:28 PM EDT
This is certainly an unexpected — and significant — loss for the Marshall football team.

According to multiple media outlets, Isaiah Green has left the Thundering Herd and entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  The quarterback’s name is no longer listed on the Marshall football roster that’s available online.

If the move is permanent, it’s a significant one for Marshall football.

Green was a three-star member of the Class of 2017 for the Thundering Herd.  The Fairburn, Ga., product took a redshirt as a true freshman.

The past two seasons, Green has started 22 of the 23 games in which he played.  Included in that were starts in all 13 games in 2019.  In that action, Green completed 56.5 percent of his 666 passes for 4,897 yards, 30 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.  He’s also added another 416 yards and six scores on 159 carries.

With Green apparently out of the picture, Grant Wells Will Likely take over.  Wells didn’t attempt a pass last season as a true freshman.

Marshall is coming off an 8-5 campaign in Doc Holliday‘s 10th season with the football program.  Included in that was a Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl loss that ended the Herd’s bowl winning streak at seven straight.