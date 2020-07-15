Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears Auburn will head into the 2020 football season, if there is one, with a little less backfield depth than expected.

According to al.com, Malik Miller won’t be returning to the Auburn football team for the upcoming campaign. No specific reason for the running back’s impending departure from The Plains was given.

The website wrote that it’s “unclear if Miller plans to seek a grad transfer opportunity, and his name is not currently in the transfer portal.” If he does ultimately enter the NCAA transfer database? Yep, you know the drill.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Miller was a three-star member of the Auburn football Class of 2016. He was rated as the No. 15 player in the state of Alabama regardless of position.

All told, Miller appeared in 35 games the past four seasons for the Tigers. The back ran for 314 yards and five touchdowns on 81 carries. He also caught 20 passes for another 217 yards and a touchdown.

Auburn has seen a bit of attrition via the football transfer portal over the past couple of months, but nothing significant.