The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation. Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life. Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 15, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Lincoln Riley: Jalen Hurts must win starting job at Oklahoma

THE SYNOPSIS: In a stunning turn of events, the Alabama transfer did just that. And finished second in the voting for the 2019 Heisman Trophy.

THE HEADLINE: Ryan Leaf joins ESPN’s roster of college football analysts

THE SYNOPSIS: This was the latest step in the former Washington State quarterback turning his life around. Less than a year later, however, Leaf was arrested on a domestic battery charge.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Kentucky gets in on offering scholarship to middle schoolers in a big way

THE SYNOPSIS: I don’t care who does it, this is creepy. Still.

2016

THE HEADLINE: USC to name starting QB two weeks before opener vs. Alabama

THE SYNOPSIS: Max Browne ultimately won the job… and held onto for all of three games. Sam Darnold took over in September of that season, and went on to be a high first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Browne, meanwhile, transferred to Pitt in December of 2016.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Michigan’s Nike deal easily surpasses every other public FBS school

THE SYNOPSIS: That 11-year, $169 million deal was subsequently surpassed by UCLA’s 15-year, $280 million apparel agreement with Under Armour. That deal, though, is currently hanging by a thread.

2014

THE HEADLINE: The best lines from Steve Spurrier’s SEC media day press conference

THE SYNOPSIS: Talkin’ season always brings out the best in the Ol’ Ball Coach. To wit: “It’s a shame that Texas and Texas A&M don’t play anymore. I think that’s sad. Florida plays Florida State. We play Clemson.”

2011

THE HEADLINE: New records release shows Jim Tressel had history of compliance issues

THE SYNOPSIS: This wasn’t exactly a stunning development, given the circumstances that led up to the Sweatervest’s Memorial Day “resignation” at Ohio State two months prior. Or Pryor, as the NCAA case may be.