Florida State-Notre Dame game in 2021 moved up to Labor Day Sunday

While all of the focus is on the 2020 season — and rightly so — Florida State and Notre Dame are peeking ahead to the following campaign.

Back in 2014, as part of the football independent’s scheduling agreement with the ACC, it was announced that Notre Dame and Florida State would square off on Sept. 6 of 2021. That just happens to be the date on which Labor Day falls next season.

Tuesday, however, the Seminoles confirmed that the game versus the Fighting Irish has instead been shifted to Sept. 5. That’s the Sunday before the holiday and the day after the first full weekend of the 2021 football season. At this point, it’s unclear exactly why the date of the game was changed.

The game, which will be played in Tallahassee at Doak Campbell Stadium, is expected to be played in primetime. A time and television network will be announced at a later date.

Florida State and Notre Dame have met nine times previously, with the first coming in 1981. The most recent meeting was in 2018. The most famous of the nine? The 1993 matchup that saw No. 2 Notre Dame knock off No. 1 Florida State in South Bend.

The Seminoles have won six of the nine meetings in the series. In four of those matchups, both teams were ranked in the Top Ten.