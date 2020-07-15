One Indiana football player has climbed out of the program’s doghouse.

In late February, Peyton Hendershot was arrested on multiple charges in connection to an alleged domestic violence incident. The tight end was facing one count each of residential entry, domestic battery, criminal mischief and criminal conversion. The residential entry charge was a felony; the other three were misdemeanors. That felony charge was shortly thereafter reduced to misdemeanor criminal trespassing.The Indiana football program subsequently announced that Hendershot had been indefinitely suspended from all team activities.

In early June, Hendershot pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass. The other three misdemeanors were dropped. A month later, Indiana head coach Tom Allen confirmed that Hendershot has been cleared by the football program and has been fully restored to the team.

“He has completed his team-sanctioned discipline,” the coach said. “He has completed the conduct process that we went through for the student conduct as a student athlete of Indiana University. He completed that. He’s closed his matter with the judicial system. We have a campus committee that determines when a student athlete is reinstated to their team and to be able to be cleared and that is the case. He’s been completely cleared and he is back with the team now fully as he completed all the things that he was asked to do.”

The Hoosiers returned for voluntary on-campus workouts in mid-June.

Hendershot was a three-star member of the Class of 2017 for Indiana Hoosiers football. An injury his true freshman season allowed the Indiana native to take a redshirt. In 2018, Hendershot started 10 games, catching 15 passes for 163 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

This past season, Hendershot set a school record for tight ends by catching 52 passes for 622 yards. After starting all 13 games, Hendershot was named third-team All-Big Ten.