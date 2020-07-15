Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is certainly an unexpected — and significant — loss for the Marshall football team.

According to multiple media outlets, Isaiah Green has left the Thundering Herd and entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. The quarterback’s name is no longer listed on the Marshall football roster that’s available online.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

If the move is permanent, it’s a significant one for Marshall football.

Green was a three-star member of the Class of 2017 for the Thundering Herd. The Fairburn, Ga., product took a redshirt as a true freshman.

The past two seasons, Green has started 22 of the 23 games in which he played. Included in that were starts in all 13 games in 2019. In that action, Green completed 56.5 percent of his 666 passes for 4,897 yards, 30 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He’s also added another 416 yards and six scores on 159 carries.

With Green apparently out of the picture, Grant Wells Will Likely take over. Wells didn’t attempt a pass last season as a true freshman.

Marshall is coming off an 8-5 campaign in Doc Holliday‘s 10th season with the football program. Included in that was a Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl loss that ended the Herd’s bowl winning streak at seven straight.