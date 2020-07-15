Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ohio football has added some experience to its quarterback room. One who could pay immediate dividends for the MAC program.

July 6, Armani Rogers announced he was set to transfer from UNLV. Exactly one week later, the quarterback confirmed that he is transferring to the Ohio football team.

Rogers made the announcement on Twitter.

“After entering the transfer portal, it was very important to myself and family to identify and determine many factors on where I will finish my college career,” Rogers wrote. “After long thought and prayer, I have made a final decision.

“With the 2020 football season approaching, I would like to thank Coach Solich and Coach Albin for the opportunity and also announce that I will be transferring to Ohio University.”

Ohio subsequently confirmed the transfer’s addition to the football roster.

As a graduate transfer, Rogers will be eligible to play immediately for Ohio football in 2020. This upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Rogers was a three-star member of the UNLV football Class of 2016. The California native was rated as the No. 16 dual-threat quarterback on the 247Sports.com composite. He was the highest-rated signee for the Rebels that cycle.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Rogers had a breakout 2017 campaign. In being named as the Mountain West Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year, Rogers ran for 780 yards and eight touchdowns. he also threw for 1,471 yards and another six scores.

Where Rogers always struggled, though, was accuracy. In 350 career attempts, he completed just 174 (49.7%). That 2017 season, Rogers started nine of the 10 games in which he played. The past two seasons, however, injuries helped limit him to 11 games (five starts).

The Bobcats will be looking to replace record-breaking quarterback Nathan Rourke.