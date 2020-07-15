Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears TCU has landed one of the more intriguing football transfers on the market.

Following a late-June conversation with the LSU coaching staff, Marcel Brooks entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. It was thought at the time that the Lone Star State native would likely head back closer to home.

Tuesday, that’s close to becoming a reality as 247Sports.com is reporting that Brooks will transfer into the TCU football team. In fact, according to the website, the linebacker was on campus Tuesday and “will be able to start working out with the team as soon as he passes a physical.”

Thus far, the TCU football program has not confirmed Brooks’ addition to the roster.

It’s expected Brooks will have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy current NCAA bylaws. That would then leave him with three years of eligibility starting in 2021 to use with the Horned Frogs.

Brooks was a five-star member of the LSU football Class of 2019. The Flower Mound, Tex., native was rated as the No. 2 outside linebacker in the country. He was also the No. 5 prospect regardless of position in the state of Texas. The only two signees in the Tigers’ class that year rated higher? Freshman All-American cornerback Derek Stingley and running back John Emery.

As a true freshman, Brooks appeared in 11 games in the run to the national championship. He was credited with eight tackles and 1½ sacks.