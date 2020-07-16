We told you, the lull in Alabama football recruiting was simply the precursor to the storm. Or something like that.
This week, highly-touted linebacker Kendrick Blackshire committed to Alabama football. Blackshire is a four-star 2021 recruit out of Texas who explained to 247Sports.com why he is headed to the Crimson Tide.
“I feel like they’re going to get me prepared better than anyone,” the high schooler stated. “I feel like their training staff, that alone, will get my knee prepared for whatever I need to do in college. Just get prepared for the game. That’s a real strong reason why I chose Alabama because of their training staff and Nick Saban. He’s a defensive coach. They’re the one.”
Blackshire is rated as the No. 7 inside linebacker in the country. He’s also the No. 25 player regardless of position in the Lone Star State.
The Blackshire commitment continues a significant uptick in recruiting success for the Crimson Tide.
Roughly two months ago, Alabama held the No. 54 class in the country for the 2021 cycle. Right behind Rice. And just ahead of UTSA. Now? The Tide sits at No. 10 nationally. In the SEC, they now have the No. 4 class in the conference behind Tennessee (No. 3), LSU (No. 4) and Florida (No. 9).
Here’s to guessing, though, that the Tide is not finished on the recruiting trail. Far from it, in fact.
There is history behind such confidence, of course. Just once since Nick Saban took over has Alabama finished outside the Top Five in recruiting. That was the 2007 class, signed in February of that year. One month after Saban was hired.