After slow start, Alabama is getting its recruiting roll on

By John TaylorJul 16, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
We told you, the lull in Alabama football recruiting was simply the precursor to the storm.  Or something like that.

This week, highly-touted linebacker Kendrick Blackshire committed to Alabama football.  Blackshire is a four-star 2021 recruit out of Texas who explained to 247Sports.com why he is headed to the Crimson Tide.

“I feel like they’re going to get me prepared better than anyone,” the high schooler stated. “I feel like their training staff, that alone, will get my knee prepared for whatever I need to do in college. Just get prepared for the game. That’s a real strong reason why I chose Alabama because of their training staff and Nick Saban. He’s a defensive coach. They’re the one.”

Blackshire is rated as the No. 7 inside linebacker in the country.  He’s also the No. 25 player regardless of position in the Lone Star State.

The Blackshire commitment continues a significant uptick in recruiting success for the Crimson Tide.

Roughly two months ago, Alabama held the No. 54 class in the country for the 2021 cycle.  Right behind Rice.  And just ahead of UTSA.  Now? The Tide sits at No. 10 nationally.  In the SEC, they now have the No. 4 class in the conference behind Tennessee (No. 3), LSU (No. 4) and Florida (No. 9).

Here’s to guessing, though, that the Tide is not finished on the recruiting trail.  Far from it, in fact.

There is history behind such confidence, of course.  Just once since Nick Saban took over has Alabama finished outside the Top Five in recruiting.  That was the 2007 class, signed in February of that year.  One month after Saban was hired.

Oklahoma down to zero active COVID-19 cases among players, staff; Miami halts workouts due to positive tests for the virus

By John TaylorJul 16, 2020, 12:56 PM EDT
If you’re looking for some positive pandemic news, Oklahoma football has you covered.  Then again, The U will uncover you.  So there’s that.

First, the positive.

July 1, Oklahoma football players officially kicked off their voluntary on-campus workouts.  The development came two weeks after schools from the Big 12 were permitted to commence such activities.  The same day workouts commenced, Oklahoma confirmed that 111 players were tested as part of the return to campus.  Of those 111, 14 came back positive for COVID-19 — seven positives after players had returned to campus, seven before.

A week and a day later, Oklahoma announced that, since then, 89 football players had been tested.  According to the school, there were no new positive test results from that latest batch of testing.  Additionally, OU confirmed that five of the original 14 positives had since recovered.  That left nine active cases among Sooner football players.

In the here and now, OU has once again given a testing updating.  And, once again, it’s positive as OU announced that 128 individuals (98 players, 30 staffers) were tested July 15 with no new positive cases.  Additionally, there are no active cases, either.

Now, the not-so-positive.

This news, though, comes the same day that Miami confirmed it was pausing its workouts.  According to reports, at least three Hurricanes have tested positive for the virus.  How long the temporary halting of what is now the mandatory phase of workouts will last is unknown.

NCAA will allow two wins vs. FCS schools to count toward bowl eligibility in 2020

By John TaylorJul 16, 2020, 10:40 AM EDT
If there is a 2020 college football season, the NCAA will make postseason eligibility a little easier for schedule-challenged schools.

Previously, FBS programs could only count one win against FCS opponents as part of the six needed to become bowl-eligible. Wednesday, however, the NCAA announced that two wins against FCS teams can count toward the required six needed to play in a bowl.  The NCAA also adjusted the minimum scholarship criteria for FCS schools down in order to help, if needed.

Those moves, though, are for the 2020 season only.

From The Association’s release:

The Division I Council approved a blanket waiver request to allow a Football Bowl Subdivision team to count for bowl eligibility and scheduling requirements two games against Football Championship Subdivision teams that meet adjusted minimum scholarship criteria. This adjustment applies only to the 2020-21 season.

Current FBS rules require an FCS opponent to have averaged 90 percent of the maximum number of football scholarships during a rolling two-year period for that game to count for bowl selection and scheduling requirements for the FBS team. The waiver allows the games to count if the FCS opponents average at least 80 percent.

Just how this season will play schedule-wise is an ever-moving target.

Already, the Big Ten and Pac-12 have gone to conference-only schedules.  The ACC and SEC are expected to make a decision later this month.  The Big 12 will probably make a decision in that same timeframe.

Additionally, a handful of FBS teams have already seen games against FCS schools canceled.  In fact, one FCS conference, the Patriot League, has already postponed all fall sports.  The Ivy League did the same.

At this point, it seems likely that the NCAA will have to drop the six-win threshold down in order to get enough teams bowl-eligible as well.  Again, provided there is some semblance of a 2020 season.

Florida WR Dionte marks makes way into transfer portal

By John TaylorJul 16, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT
The Florida Gators are the latest Power Five program to see its football roster nicked by the transfer portal.

First reported by Matt Zenitz of al.com, wide receiver Dionte Marks is headed into the NCAA transfer database.  A Florida football official subsequently confirmed that the redshirt freshman has informed the program of his intention to take the [portal for a test drive.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Barring a waiver being granted, Marks will have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves on to another FBS school.  That would then leave the Deland, Fla., product with three years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Marks was a three-star member of the Florida football Class of 2019.  The receiver’s only other Power Five offers came from Florida State, Nebraska and West Virginia.  FAU and UCF were in the mix as well.

As a true freshman, Marks took a redshirt for the 2019 season.  He did, though, appear in a pair of games, but didn’t produce any stats.

This is the first known Florida football player to leave the program since offensive lineman Isaiah Walker transferred to Miami in early May.  In between, UF has picked up transfers from Miami and Mississippi State.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Alabama-USC confirmed for 2020 opener and a book claiming Texas, boosters offered Nick Saban $100 million-plus to leave Crimson Tide

By John TaylorJul 16, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation.  Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life.  Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 16, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Big 12 coordinator of officials clears up when ‘horns down’ is and is not a penalty
THE SYNOPSIS: Amen.  It’s about time someone looked out for the feelings of those associated with the University of Texas’ college football team.  [/wanking motion]

2018

THE HEADLINE: Lincoln Riley suggests there is a competition for QB that nobody should believe
THE SYNOPSIS: Kyler Murray was the presumptive front-runner.  And he won the starting job.  And the Heisman Trophy a few months later.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Les Miles’ daughter is trying to convince him to be a broadcaster but Mad Hatter still wants to coach
THE SYNOPSIS: In December of 2018, Miles was named as the head coach at Kansas. But not before building up his acting résumé, though.

2016

THE HEADLINE: THE Michael Jordan to serve as honorary captain for Michigan’s opener
THE SYNOPSIS: Since becoming part of the Air Jordan apparel family in 2015, U-M has finished third, third, fourth, tied for first and third in the Big Ten East.  And has stretched its losing streak to rival Ohio State to eight straight and 15 of the last 16.  The Jumpman logo on the uniforms does look cool, though.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Clemson K charged with coke possession ‘will miss some time’
THE SYNOPSIS: Courtesy of Clemson, the first cocaine kicker in the College Football Talk collective.  What a proud moment.  Both for that and the alliteration in this synopsis.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Alabama-USC set for 2016 opener in Arlington
THE SYNOPSIS: Yeah, not so much.

2014

THE HEADLINE: New book: Texas, boosters offered Nick Saban $100 million-plus to leave Tide
THE SYNOPSIS: Saban and his wife both very vociferously stated they weren’t leaving Tuscaloosa.  Saban’s high-powered agent, Jimmy Sexton, though, reportedly played point man in at least a couple of meetings with those connected to the Longhorns football program.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Butch Davis says he wants to coach again
THE SYNOPSIS: This pronouncement came two years after his NCAA-induced departure from North Carolina. And five years prior to his return to the coaching game at Florida International.

2010

THE HEADLINE: NCAA probe into UNC football program ‘sounding very serious’
THE SYNOPSIS: Speaking of Butch Davis