We told you, the lull in Alabama football recruiting was simply the precursor to the storm. Or something like that.

This week, highly-touted linebacker Kendrick Blackshire committed to Alabama football. Blackshire is a four-star 2021 recruit out of Texas who explained to 247Sports.com why he is headed to the Crimson Tide.

“I feel like they’re going to get me prepared better than anyone,” the high schooler stated. “I feel like their training staff, that alone, will get my knee prepared for whatever I need to do in college. Just get prepared for the game. That’s a real strong reason why I chose Alabama because of their training staff and Nick Saban. He’s a defensive coach. They’re the one.”

Blackshire is rated as the No. 7 inside linebacker in the country. He’s also the No. 25 player regardless of position in the Lone Star State.

The Blackshire commitment continues a significant uptick in recruiting success for the Crimson Tide.