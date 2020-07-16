Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a week of roster pruning for the Auburn football program. With the dictionary definition of a vagabond doing the latest pruning.

Earlier, it was reported that running back Malik Miller would not be part of the Tigers team moving forward. Now, another Auburn skill player, wide receiver Zach Farrar, is set to leave the football program.

Unlike his teammate, though, Farrar is officially listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

If Farrar completes the transfer, he would be headed to his fifth college football program. And, yes, you read that correctly. His fifth.

From one of our previous posts on Farrar.

A product of powerhouse Southlake Carroll High School in Texas, Farrar signed with Oklahoma as part of the Sooners’ class of 2016. He lasted one season in Norman, a redshirt year, then spent the 2017 campaign at Gulf Coast Community College in Mississippi, where he snagged 11 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns on the season. That led him to Youngstown State, where as a redshirt sophomore he caught 20 balls for 303 yards and one touchdown. Farrar showed out against the best competition he faced, hauling in six balls for 135 yards in a 52-17 loss to West Virginia last season.

In May of last year, Farrar transferred into the Auburn football program. In what will probably be his lone season on The Plains, Farrar caught three passes for 41 yards. Two of those, though, went for touchdowns.

Suffice to say, Farrar will be leaving as a graduate transfer.