Central Michigan has taken a sizable hit offensively courtesy of the football transfer portal. Again.

On his personal Twitter account this week, Tony Poljan announced that he is entering the NCAA transfer database. “Thank you CMU for the past four years,” the tight end wrote. “After [careful] thought, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Poljan would be leaving the Central Michigan football team as a graduate transfer. The 2020 season will be his final year of eligibility.

Thank you CMU for the past four years. After carful thought, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. #FireUpForever pic.twitter.com/gRyhHiAdDF — Tony Poljan (@TonyPoljan) July 15, 2020

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Poljan was a three-star member of the Central Michigan football Class of 2016. The Lansing high schooler was rated as the No. 19 recruit in the state of Michigan regardless of position. He was the highest-rated signee in CMU’s class that year.

Poljan played in 36 games the past three seasons for the Chippewas. He started all 12 games in 2019, earning second-team All-MAC honors.

In that action, Poljan totaled 718 yards and six touchdowns on 45 receptions. His statline for his all-conference season read 33-496-6. He’s also run for another 248 yards and two touchdowns in his career.

Poljan began his time at CMU as a quarterback before moving to tight end full-time in 2019.

Earlier this month, quarterback George Pearson entered the portal. Pearson was one of the highest-rated signees in the Class of 2018 for the Chippewas.

In 2018, Central Michigan lost a school-record 11 games. In Jim McElwain‘s first season in 2019, CMU won went 8-6. Included in the losses was a New Mexico Bowl beatdown at the hands of San Diego State.