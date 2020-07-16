Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One Michigan football player’s stay in Ann Arbor didn’t last long. At all. But, hey, at least he isn’t stuck in another country.

Earlier this offseason, Aaron Lewis signed on as a part of the Wolverines’ recruiting class this last cycle. Five months later, however, the defensive end is listed in the NCAA transfer database.

The Detroit Free Press was the first to confirm the move. A Michigan football official has since confirmed that Lewis is in the transfer portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Suffice to say, Lewis would have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves on to another FBS school.

Lewis was a three-star member of the Michigan football Class of 2020. He was rated as the No. 14 prospect in the state of New Jersey regardless of position.

The defensive lineman was an early enrollee who was on campus when the pandemic hit in March. He would’ve participated in spring practice had it not been canceled because of the virus.