If there is a 2020 college football season, the NCAA will make postseason eligibility a little easier for schedule-challenged schools.

Previously, FBS programs could only count one win against FCS opponents as part of the six needed to become bowl-eligible. Wednesday, however, the NCAA announced that two wins against FCS teams can count toward the required six needed to play in a bowl. The NCAA also adjusted the minimum scholarship criteria for FCS schools down in order to help, if needed.

Those moves, though, are for the 2020 season only.

From The Association’s release:

The Division I Council approved a blanket waiver request to allow a Football Bowl Subdivision team to count for bowl eligibility and scheduling requirements two games against Football Championship Subdivision teams that meet adjusted minimum scholarship criteria. This adjustment applies only to the 2020-21 season. Current FBS rules require an FCS opponent to have averaged 90 percent of the maximum number of football scholarships during a rolling two-year period for that game to count for bowl selection and scheduling requirements for the FBS team. The waiver allows the games to count if the FCS opponents average at least 80 percent.

Just how this season will play schedule-wise is an ever-moving target.

Already, the Big Ten and Pac-12 have gone to conference-only schedules. The ACC and SEC are expected to make a decision later this month. The Big 12 will probably make a decision in that same timeframe.

Additionally, a handful of FBS teams have already seen games against FCS schools canceled. In fact, one FCS conference, the Patriot League, has already postponed all fall sports. The Ivy League did the same.

At this point, it seems likely that the NCAA will have to drop the six-win threshold down in order to get enough teams bowl-eligible as well. Again, provided there is some semblance of a 2020 season.