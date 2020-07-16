NCAA
NCAA will allow two wins vs. FCS schools to count toward bowl eligibility in 2020

By John TaylorJul 16, 2020, 10:40 AM EDT
If there is a 2020 college football season, the NCAA will make postseason eligibility a little easier for schedule-challenged schools.

Previously, FBS programs could only count one win against FCS opponents as part of the six needed to become bowl-eligible. Wednesday, however, the NCAA announced that two wins against FCS teams can count toward the required six needed to play in a bowl.  The NCAA also adjusted the minimum scholarship criteria for FCS schools down in order to help, if needed.

Those moves, though, are for the 2020 season only.

From The Association’s release:

The Division I Council approved a blanket waiver request to allow a Football Bowl Subdivision team to count for bowl eligibility and scheduling requirements two games against Football Championship Subdivision teams that meet adjusted minimum scholarship criteria. This adjustment applies only to the 2020-21 season.

Current FBS rules require an FCS opponent to have averaged 90 percent of the maximum number of football scholarships during a rolling two-year period for that game to count for bowl selection and scheduling requirements for the FBS team. The waiver allows the games to count if the FCS opponents average at least 80 percent.

Just how this season will play schedule-wise is an ever-moving target.

Already, the Big Ten and Pac-12 have gone to conference-only schedules.  The ACC and SEC are expected to make a decision later this month.  The Big 12 will probably make a decision in that same timeframe.

Additionally, a handful of FBS teams have already seen games against FCS schools canceled.  In fact, one FCS conference, the Patriot League, has already postponed all fall sports.  The Ivy League did the same.

At this point, it seems likely that the NCAA will have to drop the six-win threshold down in order to get enough teams bowl-eligible as well.  Again, provided there is some semblance of a 2020 season.

Auburn WR Zach Farrar will be looking to transfer to his FIFTH different college program

Auburn football
By John TaylorJul 16, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT
It’s been a week of roster pruning for the Auburn football program.  With the dictionary definition of a vagabond doing the latest pruning.

Earlier, it was reported that running back Malik Miller would not be part of the Tigers team moving forward.  Now, another Auburn skill player, wide receiver Zach Farrar, is set to leave the football program.

Unlike his teammate, though, Farrar is officially listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

If Farrar completes the transfer, he would be headed to his fifth college football program.  And, yes, you read that correctly.  His fifth.

From one of our previous posts on Farrar.

A product of powerhouse Southlake Carroll High School in Texas, Farrar signed with Oklahoma as part of the Sooners’ class of 2016. He lasted one season in Norman, a redshirt year, then spent the 2017 campaign at Gulf Coast Community College in Mississippi, where he snagged 11 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns on the season. That led him to Youngstown State, where as a redshirt sophomore he caught 20 balls for 303 yards and one touchdown. Farrar showed out against the best competition he faced, hauling in six balls for 135 yards in a 52-17 loss to West Virginia last season.

In May of last year, Farrar transferred into the Auburn football program.  In what will probably be his lone season on The Plains, Farrar caught three passes for 41 yards.  Two of those, though, went for touchdowns.

Suffice to say, Farrar will be leaving as a graduate transfer.

Oklahoma down to zero active COVID-19 cases among players, staff; Miami halts workouts due to positive tests for the virus

Oklahoma football
By John TaylorJul 16, 2020, 12:56 PM EDT
If you’re looking for some positive pandemic news, Oklahoma football has you covered.  Then again, The U will uncover you.  So there’s that.

First, the positive.

July 1, Oklahoma football players officially kicked off their voluntary on-campus workouts.  The development came two weeks after schools from the Big 12 were permitted to commence such activities.  The same day workouts commenced, Oklahoma confirmed that 111 players were tested as part of the return to campus.  Of those 111, 14 came back positive for COVID-19 — seven positives after players had returned to campus, seven before.

A week and a day later, Oklahoma announced that, since then, 89 football players had been tested.  According to the school, there were no new positive test results from that latest batch of testing.  Additionally, OU confirmed that five of the original 14 positives had since recovered.  That left nine active cases among Sooner football players.

In the here and now, OU has once again given a testing updating.  And, once again, it’s positive as OU announced that 128 individuals (98 players, 30 staffers) were tested July 15 with no new positive cases.  Additionally, there are no active cases, either.

Now, the not-so-positive.

This news, though, comes the same day that Miami confirmed it was pausing its workouts.  According to reports, at least three Hurricanes have tested positive for the virus.  How long the temporary halting of what is now the mandatory phase of workouts will last is unknown.

After slow start, Alabama is getting its recruiting roll on

Alabama football
By John TaylorJul 16, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
We told you, the lull in Alabama football recruiting was simply the precursor to the storm.  Or something like that.

This week, highly-touted linebacker Kendrick Blackshire committed to Alabama football.  Blackshire is a four-star 2021 recruit out of Texas who explained to 247Sports.com why he is headed to the Crimson Tide.

“I feel like they’re going to get me prepared better than anyone,” the high schooler stated. “I feel like their training staff, that alone, will get my knee prepared for whatever I need to do in college. Just get prepared for the game. That’s a real strong reason why I chose Alabama because of their training staff and Nick Saban. He’s a defensive coach. They’re the one.”

Blackshire is rated as the No. 7 inside linebacker in the country.  He’s also the No. 25 player regardless of position in the Lone Star State.

The Blackshire commitment continues a significant uptick in recruiting success for the Crimson Tide.

Roughly two months ago, Alabama held the No. 54 class in the country for the 2021 cycle.  Right behind Rice.  And just ahead of UTSA.  Now? The Tide sits at No. 10 nationally.  In the SEC, they now have the No. 4 class in the conference behind Tennessee (No. 3), LSU (No. 4) and Florida (No. 9).

Here’s to guessing, though, that the Tide is not finished on the recruiting trail.  Far from it, in fact.

There is history behind such confidence, of course.  Just once since Nick Saban took over has Alabama finished outside the Top Five in recruiting.  That was the 2007 class, signed in February of that year.  One month after Saban was hired.

Florida WR Dionte marks makes way into transfer portal

Florida football
By John TaylorJul 16, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT
The Florida Gators are the latest Power Five program to see its football roster nicked by the transfer portal.

First reported by Matt Zenitz of al.com, wide receiver Dionte Marks is headed into the NCAA transfer database.  A Florida football official subsequently confirmed that the redshirt freshman has informed the program of his intention to take the [portal for a test drive.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Barring a waiver being granted, Marks will have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves on to another FBS school.  That would then leave the Deland, Fla., product with three years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Marks was a three-star member of the Florida football Class of 2019.  The receiver’s only other Power Five offers came from Florida State, Nebraska and West Virginia.  FAU and UCF were in the mix as well.

As a true freshman, Marks took a redshirt for the 2019 season.  He did, though, appear in a pair of games, but didn’t produce any stats.

This is the first known Florida football player to leave the program since offensive lineman Isaiah Walker transferred to Miami in early May.  In between, UF has picked up transfers from Miami and Mississippi State.