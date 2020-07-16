If you’re looking for some positive pandemic news, Oklahoma football has you covered. Then again, The U will uncover you. So there’s that.

First, the positive.

July 1, Oklahoma football players officially kicked off their voluntary on-campus workouts. The development came two weeks after schools from the Big 12 were permitted to commence such activities. The same day workouts commenced, Oklahoma confirmed that 111 players were tested as part of the return to campus. Of those 111, 14 came back positive for COVID-19 — seven positives after players had returned to campus, seven before.

A week and a day later, Oklahoma announced that, since then, 89 football players had been tested. According to the school, there were no new positive test results from that latest batch of testing. Additionally, OU confirmed that five of the original 14 positives had since recovered. That left nine active cases among Sooner football players.

In the here and now, OU has once again given a testing updating. And, once again, it’s positive as OU announced that 128 individuals (98 players, 30 staffers) were tested July 15 with no new positive cases. Additionally, there are no active cases, either.

Now, the not-so-positive.

This news, though, comes the same day that Miami confirmed it was pausing its workouts. According to reports, at least three Hurricanes have tested positive for the virus. How long the temporary halting of what is now the mandatory phase of workouts will last is unknown.