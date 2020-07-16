Busy on the scheduling front for most of the past couple of months, Troy football is now involved in some portal business.
According to 247Sports.com, the name of Jabir Daughtry-Frye can now be found in the NCAA transfer database. If the wide receiver follows through, he would be leaving the Troy football team as a graduate transfer.
The upcoming season would serve as his final year of eligibility.
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Daughtry-Frye was a two-star member of the Troy football Class of 2016. The Florida product began his career with the Trojans with a bang, earning first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors as a true freshman his true freshman season. That year, he led the Sun Belt and ranked 11th nationally averaging 27.9 yards per kickoff return.
Injuries, though, knocked Daughtry-Frye out of all but one game in 2017 and four games in 2019. In between, the receiver accounted for 2,132 all-purpose yards. Of those, 1,097 were on kickoff returns, 652 rushing, 358 receiving and 25 on punt returns.
After winning 10-plus games in three straight seasons from 2016-18, Troy tumbled to a 5-7 record in 2019. That was the Trojans’ first season under Chip Lindsey. Lindsey replaced Neal Brown, who left to take the head job at West Virginia.