Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Busy on the scheduling front for most of the past couple of months, Troy football is now involved in some portal business.

According to 247Sports.com, the name of Jabir Daughtry-Frye can now be found in the NCAA transfer database. If the wide receiver follows through, he would be leaving the Troy football team as a graduate transfer.

The upcoming season would serve as his final year of eligibility.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Daughtry-Frye was a two-star member of the Troy football Class of 2016. The Florida product began his career with the Trojans with a bang, earning first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors as a true freshman his true freshman season. That year, he led the Sun Belt and ranked 11th nationally averaging 27.9 yards per kickoff return.

Injuries, though, knocked Daughtry-Frye out of all but one game in 2017 and four games in 2019. In between, the receiver accounted for 2,132 all-purpose yards. Of those, 1,097 were on kickoff returns, 652 rushing, 358 receiving and 25 on punt returns.

After winning 10-plus games in three straight seasons from 2016-18, Troy tumbled to a 5-7 record in 2019. That was the Trojans’ first season under Chip Lindsey. Lindsey replaced Neal Brown, who left to take the head job at West Virginia.