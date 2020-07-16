If you had Wake Forest on the latest spinning of the “College Football Transfer Portal Roulette” wheel, grab your winnings at the door. Even though there is no door. Or winnings, for that matter.

Citing unnamed sources, 247Sports.com has reported that redshirt freshman Drelyn Ford has found his way into the NCAA transfer database. While there has been no public confirmation from the school or the player, the tight end’s official bio on the Wake Forest football website is a dead link. Next up, you know what’s become a fairly common drill…

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Ford was a three-star member of the Wake Forest football 2019 recruiting class. The Franklin, Virginia, prospect was rated as the No. 35 recruit regardless of position in his home state.

As a true freshman, Ford took a redshirt. Barring something extraordinary, Ford would be sidelined for the 2020 season if another FBS school is his next stop. That would then leave him with three full years of eligibility to use starting in 2021.

Suffice to say, Wake Forest football has had an interesting array of offseason headlines. From an odd stadium name-change. To its head coach isolating himself from his wife once camp opens. To a former Demon Deacons player cast as the first-ever Black male lead on The Bachelor. To others.