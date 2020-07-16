Wake Forest football
Getty Images

Ye Olde Portal pulls in Wake Forest TE Drelyn Ford

By John TaylorJul 16, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If you had Wake Forest on the latest spinning of the “College Football Transfer Portal Roulette” wheel, grab your winnings at the door.  Even though there is no door.  Or winnings, for that matter.

Citing unnamed sources, 247Sports.com has reported that redshirt freshman Drelyn Ford has found his way into the NCAA transfer database.  While there has been no public confirmation from the school or the player, the tight end’s official bio on the Wake Forest football website is a dead link.  Next up, you know what’s become a fairly common drill…

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Ford was a three-star member of the Wake Forest football 2019 recruiting class.  The Franklin, Virginia, prospect was rated as the No. 35 recruit regardless of position in his home state.

As a true freshman, Ford took a redshirt.  Barring something extraordinary, Ford would be sidelined for the 2020 season if another FBS school is his next stop.  That would then leave him with three full years of eligibility to use starting in 2021.

Suffice to say, Wake Forest football has had an interesting array of offseason headlines.  From an odd stadium name-change.  To its head coach isolating himself from his wife once camp opens.  To a former Demon Deacons player cast as the first-ever Black male lead on The Bachelor. To others.

Troy sees WR Jabir Daughtry-Frye fly into transfer portal

Troy football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 16, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Busy on the scheduling front for most of the past couple of months, Troy football is now involved in some portal business.

According to 247Sports.com, the name of Jabir Daughtry-Frye can now be found in the NCAA transfer database.  If the wide receiver follows through, he would be leaving the Troy football team as a graduate transfer.

The upcoming season would serve as his final year of eligibility.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Daughtry-Frye was a two-star member of the Troy football Class of 2016.  The Florida product began his career with the Trojans with a bang, earning first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors as a true freshman his true freshman season.  That year, he led the Sun Belt and ranked 11th nationally averaging 27.9 yards per kickoff return.

Injuries, though, knocked Daughtry-Frye out of all but one game in 2017 and four games in 2019.  In between, the receiver accounted for 2,132 all-purpose yards. Of those, 1,097 were on kickoff returns, 652 rushing, 358 receiving and 25 on punt returns.

After winning 10-plus games in three straight seasons from 2016-18, Troy tumbled to a 5-7 record in 2019.  That was the Trojans’ first season under Chip Lindsey.  Lindsey replaced Neal Brown, who left to take the head job at West Virginia.

2020 Michigan signee Aaron Lewis already in the transfer portal

Michigan football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 16, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One Michigan football player’s stay in Ann Arbor didn’t last long.  At all.  But, hey, at least he isn’t stuck in another country.

Earlier this offseason, Aaron Lewis signed on as a part of the Wolverines’ recruiting class this last cycle.  Five months later, however, the defensive end is listed in the NCAA transfer database.

The Detroit Free Press was the first to confirm the move.  A Michigan football official has since confirmed that Lewis is in the transfer portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Suffice to say, Lewis would have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves on to another FBS school.

Lewis was a three-star member of the Michigan football Class of 2020.  He was rated as the No. 14 prospect in the state of New Jersey regardless of position.

The defensive lineman was an early enrollee who was on campus when the pandemic hit in March.  He would’ve participated in spring practice had it not been canceled because of the virus.

Standout Central Michigan TE Tony Poljan moves into transfer portal

Virginia football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 16, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Central Michigan has taken a sizable hit offensively courtesy of the football transfer portal.  Again.

On his personal Twitter account this week, Tony Poljan announced that he is entering the NCAA transfer database. “Thank you CMU for the past four years,” the tight end wrote. “After [careful] thought, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Poljan would be leaving the Central Michigan football team as a graduate transfer.  The 2020 season will be his final year of eligibility.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Poljan was a three-star member of the Central Michigan football Class of 2016.  The Lansing high schooler was rated as the No. 19 recruit in the state of Michigan regardless of position.  He was the highest-rated signee in CMU’s class that year.

Poljan played in 36 games the past three seasons for the Chippewas.  He started all 12 games in 2019, earning second-team All-MAC honors.

In that action, Poljan totaled 718 yards and six touchdowns on 45 receptions.  His statline for his all-conference season read 33-496-6.  He’s also run for another 248 yards and two touchdowns in his career.

Poljan began his time at CMU as a quarterback before moving to tight end full-time in 2019.

Earlier this month, quarterback George Pearson entered the portal.  Pearson was one of the highest-rated signees in the Class of 2018 for the Chippewas.

In 2018, Central Michigan lost a school-record 11 games.  In Jim McElwain‘s first season in 2019, CMU won went 8-6.  Included in the losses was a New Mexico Bowl beatdown at the hands of San Diego State.

Mark Emmert: ‘If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic’

NCAA college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 16, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT
1 Comment

Suffice to say, the NCAA isn’t exactly optimistic there will be a college football season this year.  At least, at this time they’re not.

Thursday afternoon, the NCAA released an updated set of return-to-sports guidelines, including football.  It should be noted that all of these guidelines are merely recommendations from the NCAA and are not requirements.  Yet.

The most noteworthy of the recommendations is that, in high-contact-risk sports, testing should occur 72 hours ahead of an athletic competition taking place.  Included in the testing is getting the results back in that same timeframe.

Obviously, football would very much be considered a high-contact-risk sport.

Below are some of the other guidelines recommended by the NCAA:

  • Daily self-health checks.
  • The appropriate use of face coverings and social distancing during training, competition and outside of athletics.
  • Testing strategies for all athletics activities, including pre-season, regular season and post-season.
  • Member schools must adhere to public health standards set by their local communities.

“Any recommendation on a pathway toward a safe return to sport will depend on the national trajectory of COVID-19 spread,” said Brian Hainline, NCAA chief medical officer, in a statement. “The idea of sport resocialization is predicated on a scenario of reduced or flattened infection rates.”

In his own statement, the president of the NCAA sounded an ominous alarm for fall sports, including football.

“When we made the extremely difficult decision to cancel last spring’s championships it was because there was simply no way to conduct them safely,” said Mark Emmert. “This document lays out the advice of health care professionals as to how to resume college sports if we can achieve an environment where COVID-19 rates are manageable. Today, sadly, the data point in the wrong direction. If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic.”

The NCAA provided a graphic to show just how precarious the college football season is at the moment.