For three seasons, Arizona football was able to pencil in Tony Fields as a linchpin of its linebacking corps. Moving forward, that won’t be the case. Probably.

On Twitter this week, Fields announced that he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. The linebacker gave no indication as to why he was taking the first step in leaving the Arizona football program.

Being a Wildcat has been an honor as well as one of the best experiences of my life. I have grown in so many facets due to my tenure in Tucson. I would like to thank Coach Rodriguez, Coach Yates, and Coach Addae for recruiting me, as well as Coach Sumlin for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to continue to show my abilities the past two years. Additionally I would like to thank Coach Boone, Rushing, Hobson and Rhodes for helping my development since I’ve stepped on campus. Last but not least, I’d like to thank my teammates and the fans of U of A. Being a three-year starter on a Power 5 team is a great blessing and accomplishment that comes with many responsibilities. Thank you! Although I will greatly miss the atmosphere at U of A, I feel it’s time that I move on to continue my football career. In conclusion, I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

A three-star 2017 signee, Fields has started every game for the Wildcats the past three seasons. In 2017, he earned Freshman All-American honors. The Las Vegas product will finish his time with Arizona football with 287 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8½ sacks, six passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Fields is also no stranger to the Butkus Award watch list.