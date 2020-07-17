Arizona football
Three-year starter at LB for Arizona decides to enter transfer portal

By John TaylorJul 17, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
For three seasons, Arizona football was able to pencil in Tony Fields as a linchpin of its linebacking corps.  Moving forward, that won’t be the case.  Probably.

On Twitter this week, Fields announced that he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer database.  The linebacker gave no indication as to why he was taking the first step in leaving the Arizona football program.

Being a Wildcat has been an honor as well as one of the best experiences of my life. I have grown in so many facets due to my tenure in Tucson. I would like to thank Coach Rodriguez, Coach Yates, and Coach Addae for recruiting me, as well as Coach Sumlin for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to continue to show my abilities the past two years. Additionally I would like to thank Coach Boone, Rushing, Hobson and Rhodes for helping my development since I’ve stepped on campus.

Last but not least, I’d like to thank my teammates and the fans of U of A. Being a three-year starter on a Power 5 team is a great blessing and accomplishment that comes with many responsibilities. Thank you!

Although I will greatly miss the atmosphere at U of A, I feel it’s time that I move on to continue my football career. In conclusion, I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

A three-star 2017 signee, Fields has started every game for the Wildcats the past three seasons.  In 2017, he earned Freshman All-American honors.  The Las Vegas product will finish his time with Arizona football with 287 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8½ sacks, six passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Fields is also no stranger to the Butkus Award watch list.

Virginia lands All-MAC TE transfer Tony Poljan from Central Michigan

Virginia football
By John TaylorJul 17, 2020, 12:24 PM EDT
Virginia will apparently be the beneficiary of a very swift football transfer portal turnaround.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Tony Poljan announced that he is entering the NCAA transfer database. “Thank you [Central Michigan] for the past four years,” the tight end wrote. “After [careful] thought, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

One day later, Poljan announced on the same social-media service that he has committed to continuing his collegiate career with the Virginia football team.

The fifth-year senior is joining the Virginia football team as a graduate transfer.  The 2020 season with the Cavaliers will be his final year of eligibility.

Poljan was a three-star member of the Central Michigan football Class of 2016.  The Lansing high schooler was rated as the No. 19 recruit in the state of Michigan regardless of position.  He was the highest-rated signee in CMU’s class that year.

Poljan played in 36 games the past three seasons for the Chippewas.  He started all 12 games in 2019, earning second-team All-MAC honors.

In that action, Poljan totaled 718 yards and six touchdowns on 45 receptions.  His statline for his all-conference season read 33-496-6.  He’s also run for another 248 yards and two touchdowns in his career.

Poljan began his time at CMU as a quarterback before moving to tight end full-time in 2019.

Tennessee dismisses Emmitt Gooden following arrest for felony domestic assault

Tennessee football
By John TaylorJul 17, 2020, 11:02 AM EDT
Because of an off-field issue, Tennessee has been forced to do some pruning of its football roster. Again.

Thursday morning, media in the Knoxville area reported, defensive tackle Emmitt Gooden was arrested on a felony domestic assault charge.  According to ESPN.com, “police have accused Gooden, 22, of hitting his girlfriend with a glass jar candle during an argument.” The woman required stitches to her face as a result of the incident.

Because of the arrest, Gooden has been dismissed from Jeremy Pruitt‘s Tennessee football team.

Gooden is the second Volunteer football player with an off-field issue this offseason.  In late May, Tim Jordan was arrested on weapons and drug charges in Florida. The running back was dismissed by UT and now appears headed to Western Kentucky.

Gooden began his collegiate career at Independence Community College in Kansas, otherwise known as “Last Chance U.” He signed with Tennessee in 2018 as a four-star member of the Vols’ football recruiting class that cycle.

In his first year with the Vols, Gooden started one of the 12 games in which he played.  The 6-3, 290-pound lineman missed the entire 2019 campaign after suffering a torn ACL during summer camp.

Prior to his legal woes, Gooden had been penciled in as a starter on the inside of the Vols’ defensive line.

Presumptive replacement for Jordan Love at QB for Utah State enters transfer portal

Utah State football
By John TaylorJul 17, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT
Utah State football doesn’t know yet who will replace Jordan Love under center.  The Aggies do, though, know who won’t.  Probably.

Henry Colombi spent the 2019 season as Love’s primary backup.  Throughout the offseason, Colombi had been viewed as the likely starter heading into the 2020 season.  However, it’s now being reported that the quarterback has entered the NCAA transfer database.  That would be Colombi’s first step in leaving the Utah State football program.

While Colombi hasn’t publicly confirmed the move, he did use Twitter to retweet tweets that indicated he is moving on.  The development does, though, come a couple of days after Utah quarterback Jason Shelley officially transferred to USU.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Colombi was a three-star member of the Utah State Class of 2017. The Fort Lauderdale product was rated as the No. 47 pro-style quarterback in the country.

As a true freshman, Colombi took a redshirt.  The past two seasons, he appeared in a total of 13 games.  In that time, he completed 53-of-69 passes (that’s 76.8% for those without a calculator) for 460 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.  He also ran for 139 yards and another two touchdowns on 27 carries.

The Aggies are coming off a 7-6 record in their second first season under Gary Andersen.  Anderson also served as the USU head coach from 2009-12.  In his final season in Logan, Andersen led Utah State to a school-record 11 wins. That mark was matched six years later by Matt Wells.  That season helped Wells land the Texas Tech job.  And led Andersen back to USU.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Alabama blaming blowout loss to Clemson in title game on lack of preparation, focus

college football
By John TaylorJul 17, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation.  Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life.  Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 17, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Alabama blames Clemson blowout on lack of preparation, focus
THE SYNOPSIS: I’d blame it on being outcoached and outplayed, but that’s just me.  Six of one, half-dozen of the other.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Gary Patterson says Texas schools should be embarrassed for not having a top 25 team
THE SYNOPSIS: The TCU head coach isn’t wrong, ya know. “At the end of the 2016 season, not one team from the state of Texas could be found in the final Associated Press poll, the coaches poll or the final College Football Playoff ranking.” Yeah, that was fairly embarrassing.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Judge approves $60 million settlement in NCAA, EA Sports lawsuit
THE SYNOPSIS: This reminds me. Bring back the damn college football game already.  Give players a slice of the pie.  Whatever it takes.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban says he had no discussions with Texas
THE SYNOPSIS: The denial came a day after leaked details of a new book included Texas preparing to offer Saban a package worth in excess of $100 million. Of course, Saban’s denial didn’t include any mention of talks between his agent and UT.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Iowa RB curse lives on in the form of theft charge
THE SYNOPSIS: Angry Iowa Running Back Hating God (or AIRBHG for short) strikes again.