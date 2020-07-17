The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation. Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life. Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 17, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Alabama blames Clemson blowout on lack of preparation, focus

THE SYNOPSIS: I’d blame it on being outcoached and outplayed, but that’s just me. Six of one, half-dozen of the other.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Gary Patterson says Texas schools should be embarrassed for not having a top 25 team

THE SYNOPSIS: The TCU head coach isn’t wrong, ya know. “At the end of the 2016 season, not one team from the state of Texas could be found in the final Associated Press poll, the coaches poll or the final College Football Playoff ranking.” Yeah, that was fairly embarrassing.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Judge approves $60 million settlement in NCAA, EA Sports lawsuit

THE SYNOPSIS: This reminds me. Bring back the damn college football game already. Give players a slice of the pie. Whatever it takes.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban says he had no discussions with Texas

THE SYNOPSIS: The denial came a day after leaked details of a new book included Texas preparing to offer Saban a package worth in excess of $100 million. Of course, Saban’s denial didn’t include any mention of talks between his agent and UT.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Iowa RB curse lives on in the form of theft charge

THE SYNOPSIS: Angry Iowa Running Back Hating God (or AIRBHG for short) strikes again.