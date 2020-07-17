college football
Getty Images

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Alabama blaming blowout loss to Clemson in title game on lack of preparation, focus

By John TaylorJul 17, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation.  Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life.  Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 17, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Alabama blames Clemson blowout on lack of preparation, focus
THE SYNOPSIS: I’d blame it on being outcoached and outplayed, but that’s just me.  Six of one, half-dozen of the other.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Gary Patterson says Texas schools should be embarrassed for not having a top 25 team
THE SYNOPSIS: The TCU head coach isn’t wrong, ya know. “At the end of the 2016 season, not one team from the state of Texas could be found in the final Associated Press poll, the coaches poll or the final College Football Playoff ranking.” Yeah, that was fairly embarrassing.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Judge approves $60 million settlement in NCAA, EA Sports lawsuit
THE SYNOPSIS: This reminds me. Bring back the damn college football game already.  Give players a slice of the pie.  Whatever it takes.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban says he had no discussions with Texas
THE SYNOPSIS: The denial came a day after leaked details of a new book included Texas preparing to offer Saban a package worth in excess of $100 million. Of course, Saban’s denial didn’t include any mention of talks between his agent and UT.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Iowa RB curse lives on in the form of theft charge
THE SYNOPSIS: Angry Iowa Running Back Hating God (or AIRBHG for short) strikes again.

Troy sees WR Jabir Daughtry-Frye fly into transfer portal

Troy football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 16, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Busy on the scheduling front for most of the past couple of months, Troy football is now involved in some portal business.

According to 247Sports.com, the name of Jabir Daughtry-Frye can now be found in the NCAA transfer database.  If the wide receiver follows through, he would be leaving the Troy football team as a graduate transfer.

The upcoming season would serve as his final year of eligibility.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Daughtry-Frye was a two-star member of the Troy football Class of 2016.  The Florida product began his career with the Trojans with a bang, earning first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors as a true freshman his true freshman season.  That year, he led the Sun Belt and ranked 11th nationally averaging 27.9 yards per kickoff return.

Injuries, though, knocked Daughtry-Frye out of all but one game in 2017 and four games in 2019.  In between, the receiver accounted for 2,132 all-purpose yards. Of those, 1,097 were on kickoff returns, 652 rushing, 358 receiving and 25 on punt returns.

After winning 10-plus games in three straight seasons from 2016-18, Troy tumbled to a 5-7 record in 2019.  That was the Trojans’ first season under Chip Lindsey.  Lindsey replaced Neal Brown, who left to take the head job at West Virginia.

Ye Olde Portal pulls in Wake Forest TE Drelyn Ford

Wake Forest football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 16, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If you had Wake Forest on the latest spinning of the “College Football Transfer Portal Roulette” wheel, grab your winnings at the door.  Even though there is no door.  Or winnings, for that matter.

Citing unnamed sources, 247Sports.com has reported that redshirt freshman Drelyn Ford has found his way into the NCAA transfer database.  While there has been no public confirmation from the school or the player, the tight end’s official bio on the Wake Forest football website is a dead link.  Next up, you know what’s become a fairly common drill…

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Ford was a three-star member of the Wake Forest football 2019 recruiting class.  The Franklin, Virginia, prospect was rated as the No. 35 recruit regardless of position in his home state.

As a true freshman, Ford took a redshirt.  Barring something extraordinary, Ford would be sidelined for the 2020 season if another FBS school is his next stop.  That would then leave him with three full years of eligibility to use starting in 2021.

Suffice to say, Wake Forest football has had an interesting array of offseason headlines.  From an odd stadium name-change.  To its head coach isolating himself from his wife once camp opens.  To a former Demon Deacons player cast as the first-ever Black male lead on The Bachelor. To others.

2020 Michigan signee Aaron Lewis already in the transfer portal

Michigan football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 16, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One Michigan football player’s stay in Ann Arbor didn’t last long.  At all.  But, hey, at least he isn’t stuck in another country.

Earlier this offseason, Aaron Lewis signed on as a part of the Wolverines’ recruiting class this last cycle.  Five months later, however, the defensive end is listed in the NCAA transfer database.

The Detroit Free Press was the first to confirm the move.  A Michigan football official has since confirmed that Lewis is in the transfer portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Suffice to say, Lewis would have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves on to another FBS school.

Lewis was a three-star member of the Michigan football Class of 2020.  He was rated as the No. 14 prospect in the state of New Jersey regardless of position.

The defensive lineman was an early enrollee who was on campus when the pandemic hit in March.  He would’ve participated in spring practice had it not been canceled because of the virus.

Standout Central Michigan TE Tony Poljan moves into transfer portal

Virginia football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 16, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Central Michigan has taken a sizable hit offensively courtesy of the football transfer portal.  Again.

On his personal Twitter account this week, Tony Poljan announced that he is entering the NCAA transfer database. “Thank you CMU for the past four years,” the tight end wrote. “After [careful] thought, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Poljan would be leaving the Central Michigan football team as a graduate transfer.  The 2020 season will be his final year of eligibility.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Poljan was a three-star member of the Central Michigan football Class of 2016.  The Lansing high schooler was rated as the No. 19 recruit in the state of Michigan regardless of position.  He was the highest-rated signee in CMU’s class that year.

Poljan played in 36 games the past three seasons for the Chippewas.  He started all 12 games in 2019, earning second-team All-MAC honors.

In that action, Poljan totaled 718 yards and six touchdowns on 45 receptions.  His statline for his all-conference season read 33-496-6.  He’s also run for another 248 yards and two touchdowns in his career.

Poljan began his time at CMU as a quarterback before moving to tight end full-time in 2019.

Earlier this month, quarterback George Pearson entered the portal.  Pearson was one of the highest-rated signees in the Class of 2018 for the Chippewas.

In 2018, Central Michigan lost a school-record 11 games.  In Jim McElwain‘s first season in 2019, CMU won went 8-6.  Included in the losses was a New Mexico Bowl beatdown at the hands of San Diego State.