The transfer portal has not been kind to Duke football in 2020. At all.

Over the past few months, at least five Duke football players (HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE) have entered the NCAA transfer database. As of this week, that number is now at six as Elijiah Brown is now in the database. 247Sports.com was the first to report the entry. A Duke football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive tackle is in the portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Brown was a three-star member of the Duke football Class of 2018. The Charlotte product was the No. 37 recruit regardless of position in the state of North Carolina. He was the highest-rated defensive lineman signed by the Blue Devils that class.

In his two years with the ACC school, though, Brown appeared in just one game.