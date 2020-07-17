Utah State football doesn’t know yet who will replace Jordan Love under center. The Aggies do, though, know who won’t. Probably.

Henry Colombi spent the 2019 season as Love’s primary backup. Throughout the offseason, Colombi had been viewed as the likely starter heading into the 2020 season. However, it’s now being reported that the quarterback has entered the NCAA transfer database. That would be Colombi’s first step in leaving the Utah State football program.

While Colombi hasn’t publicly confirmed the move, he did use Twitter to retweet tweets that indicated he is moving on. The development does, though, come a couple of days after Utah quarterback Jason Shelley officially transferred to USU.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Colombi was a three-star member of the Utah State Class of 2017. The Fort Lauderdale product was rated as the No. 47 pro-style quarterback in the country.

As a true freshman, Colombi took a redshirt. The past two seasons, he appeared in a total of 13 games. In that time, he completed 53-of-69 passes (that’s 76.8% for those without a calculator) for 460 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 139 yards and another two touchdowns on 27 carries.

The Aggies are coming off a 7-6 record in their second first season under Gary Andersen. Anderson also served as the USU head coach from 2009-12. In his final season in Logan, Andersen led Utah State to a school-record 11 wins. That mark was matched six years later by Matt Wells. That season helped Wells land the Texas Tech job. And led Andersen back to USU.