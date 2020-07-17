Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UTSA football will realize an immediate benefit for one of its offseason additions. Provided there is a 2020 college football season, of course.

Late last year, Jayveon Cardwell opted to leave Oklahoma State and enter the NCAA transfer database. Later on in the offseason, Cardwell decided to transfer into the UTSA football program. This week, the defensive back confirmed on Twitter that he has been granted immediate eligibility with the Roadrunners.

No reason for the unexpected waiver was given.

“Blessed to say I have been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA!” Cardwell tweeted. “Thankful for @UTSAFTBL and the coaching staff as we start building upon this upcoming season!”

Cardwell was a three-star signee for the Cowboys in 2018. On the 247Sports.com composite, he was rated as the No. 52 cornerback in the country and the No. 78 recruit regardless of position in the state of Texas. Other Power Five offers included Colorado, Duke, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.

As a true freshman, Cardwell appeared in one game. This past season, he played in three. The defensive back didn’t record any stats in any of his appearances.

UTSA is coming off a 4-8 2019 football campaign. That led to Frank Wilson being fired in December and Jeff Traylor being hired a week later.