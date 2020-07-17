UTSA football will realize an immediate benefit for one of its offseason additions. Provided there is a 2020 college football season, of course.
Late last year, Jayveon Cardwell opted to leave Oklahoma State and enter the NCAA transfer database. Later on in the offseason, Cardwell decided to transfer into the UTSA football program. This week, the defensive back confirmed on Twitter that he has been granted immediate eligibility with the Roadrunners.
No reason for the unexpected waiver was given.
“Blessed to say I have been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA!” Cardwell tweeted. “Thankful for @UTSAFTBL and the coaching staff as we start building upon this upcoming season!”
Cardwell was a three-star signee for the Cowboys in 2018. On the 247Sports.com composite, he was rated as the No. 52 cornerback in the country and the No. 78 recruit regardless of position in the state of Texas. Other Power Five offers included Colorado, Duke, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.
As a true freshman, Cardwell appeared in one game. This past season, he played in three. The defensive back didn’t record any stats in any of his appearances.
UTSA is coming off a 4-8 2019 football campaign. That led to Frank Wilson being fired in December and Jeff Traylor being hired a week later.
If/when the 2020 season kicks off, Tennessee football could very well be without a starting piece of its offense.
On Twitter, Austin Pope revealed that it was recently determined that he had suffered another herniated disc in his back. The tight end also confirmed that he underwent surgery to repair the issue Thursday morning. That marked the second such surgical procedure on his back, although the one two years ago was on a different disc.
Below is Pope’s complete social-media post:
Sometimes life doesn’t always go the way we plan it. I’ve had had times and challenges in my life, so this is nothing new to me. I recently have been dealing with a lot of nerve pain coming from my low back. I went to get an [MRI] Monday morning and the results were not what I expected. Doc told me I herniated yet another disc in my back, this time being at L3L4. I’ve been very down and disappointed because I already had back surgery two years ago for a different disc. I had surgery this morning and am recovering at home right now. I really would appreciate any support in these tough times. I love this game, my teammates, and my coaches and I will do anything to help this program succeed. Prayers would be appreciated. Minor setback for a major comeback.
Pope did not give a timeline for a return. At least one outlet, though, stated that the player “is expected to miss an extended period of time.”
Pope was a three-star member of the Tennessee football Class of 2016. The Knoxville native redshirted as a true freshman, then started three of the 20 games in which he played the next two seasons. In 2019, Pope started 11 games for the Volunteers.
Primarily a blocking tight end, Pope caught four passes for 21 yards this past season. For his career, he has seven receptions for 85 yards. 51 of those yards came on one catch in a 2018 game against Florida.
Virginia will apparently be the beneficiary of a very swift football transfer portal turnaround.
On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Tony Poljan announced that he is entering the NCAA transfer database. “Thank you [Central Michigan] for the past four years,” the tight end wrote. “After [careful] thought, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”
One day later, Poljan announced on the same social-media service that he has committed to continuing his collegiate career with the Virginia football team.
The fifth-year senior is joining the Virginia football team as a graduate transfer. The 2020 season with the Cavaliers will be his final year of eligibility.
Poljan was a three-star member of the Central Michigan football Class of 2016. The Lansing high schooler was rated as the No. 19 recruit in the state of Michigan regardless of position. He was the highest-rated signee in CMU’s class that year.
Poljan played in 36 games the past three seasons for the Chippewas. He started all 12 games in 2019, earning second-team All-MAC honors.
In that action, Poljan totaled 718 yards and six touchdowns on 45 receptions. His statline for his all-conference season read 33-496-6. He’s also run for another 248 yards and two touchdowns in his career.
Poljan began his time at CMU as a quarterback before moving to tight end full-time in 2019.
For three seasons, Arizona football was able to pencil in Tony Fields as a linchpin of its linebacking corps. Moving forward, that won’t be the case. Probably.
On Twitter this week, Fields announced that he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. The linebacker gave no indication as to why he was taking the first step in leaving the Arizona football program.
Being a Wildcat has been an honor as well as one of the best experiences of my life. I have grown in so many facets due to my tenure in Tucson. I would like to thank Coach Rodriguez, Coach Yates, and Coach Addae for recruiting me, as well as Coach Sumlin for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to continue to show my abilities the past two years. Additionally I would like to thank Coach Boone, Rushing, Hobson and Rhodes for helping my development since I’ve stepped on campus.
Last but not least, I’d like to thank my teammates and the fans of U of A. Being a three-year starter on a Power 5 team is a great blessing and accomplishment that comes with many responsibilities. Thank you!
Although I will greatly miss the atmosphere at U of A, I feel it’s time that I move on to continue my football career. In conclusion, I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
A three-star 2017 signee, Fields has started every game for the Wildcats the past three seasons. In 2017, he earned Freshman All-American honors. The Las Vegas product will finish his time with Arizona football with 287 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8½ sacks, six passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble.
Fields is also no stranger to the Butkus Award watch list.
Because of an off-field issue, Tennessee has been forced to do some pruning of its football roster. Again.
Thursday morning, media in the Knoxville area reported, defensive tackle Emmitt Gooden was arrested on a felony domestic assault charge. According to ESPN.com, “police have accused Gooden, 22, of hitting his girlfriend with a glass jar candle during an argument.” The woman required stitches to her face as a result of the incident.
Because of the arrest, Gooden has been dismissed from Jeremy Pruitt‘s Tennessee football team.
Gooden is the second Volunteer football player with an off-field issue this offseason. In late May, Tim Jordan was arrested on weapons and drug charges in Florida. The running back was dismissed by UT and now appears headed to Western Kentucky.
Gooden began his collegiate career at Independence Community College in Kansas, otherwise known as “Last Chance U.” He signed with Tennessee in 2018 as a four-star member of the Vols’ football recruiting class that cycle.
In his first year with the Vols, Gooden started one of the 12 games in which he played. The 6-3, 290-pound lineman missed the entire 2019 campaign after suffering a torn ACL during summer camp.
Prior to his legal woes, Gooden had been penciled in as a starter on the inside of the Vols’ defensive line.