We’re getting closer to 2021 recruits officially signing with their new schools (maybe), but UTSA is still adding to its 2020 football class.
Thursday, UTSA football confirmed the signing Je’Vaun Dabon as part of its recruiting class this cycle. The defensive back comes to the Roadrunners from Cy Ridge High School in Houston.
247Sports.com has Dabon rated as a three-star 2020 recruit. Only three signees in the Conference USA school’s class this year are rated higher than the safety.
From the school’s release:
Dabon starred as a 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back at Cypress Ridge High School in Houston. Despite playing in only three games as a senior, Dabon posted 19 tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups and a forced fumble for the Rams in 2019. He registered 44 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and five interceptions and was named first-team all-district as a junior.
In addition to this year’s class for UTSA, the program has also added a handful of Football Bowl Subdivision transfers. Included in that are Houston wide receiver Julon Williams (HERE), Oklahoma defensive end Ron Taum Jr. (HERE), UMass wide receiver Brennon Dingle (HERE) and New Mexico State quarterback Josh Adkins (HERE).
UTSA is coming off a 4-8 2019 football campaign. That led to Frank Wilson being fired in December and Jeff Traylor being hired a week later.