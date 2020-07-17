Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Virginia will apparently be the beneficiary of a very swift football transfer portal turnaround.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Tony Poljan announced that he is entering the NCAA transfer database. “Thank you [Central Michigan] for the past four years,” the tight end wrote. “After [careful] thought, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

One day later, Poljan announced on the same social-media service that he has committed to continuing his collegiate career with the Virginia football team.

The fifth-year senior is joining the Virginia football team as a graduate transfer. The 2020 season with the Cavaliers will be his final year of eligibility.

Poljan was a three-star member of the Central Michigan football Class of 2016. The Lansing high schooler was rated as the No. 19 recruit in the state of Michigan regardless of position. He was the highest-rated signee in CMU’s class that year.

Poljan played in 36 games the past three seasons for the Chippewas. He started all 12 games in 2019, earning second-team All-MAC honors.

In that action, Poljan totaled 718 yards and six touchdowns on 45 receptions. His statline for his all-conference season read 33-496-6. He’s also run for another 248 yards and two touchdowns in his career.

Poljan began his time at CMU as a quarterback before moving to tight end full-time in 2019.