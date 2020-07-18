The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation. Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life. Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 18, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Wisconsin launches early Heisman campaign for RB Jonathan Taylor

THE SYNOPSIS: Taylor rushed for 2,000-plus yards for a second-straight season. He finished fifth in the Heisman voting.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith arrested in May on criminal trespassing charge

THE SYNOPSIS: You can hear the trainwreck barrelling down the tracks as we speak. Buckle up.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Big Ten revenue shares jump to $32 million per school

THE SYNOPSIS: Five years later, that number has jumped to nearly $56 million. The Pac-12, meanwhile, is currently at $32.2 million. Or where the B1G was five years ago. And there’s your gap between the two conferences.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Randy Edsall is happy to be in a “football conference”

THE SYNOPSIS: Six years later, Edsall is back at UConn. And without a football conference.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Johnny Manziel would ‘love’ to play against Jadeveon Clowney

THE SYNOPSIS: This came a day after the South Carolina defensive end pointedout which quarterbacks he felt were “scared” of him. Manziel and Clowney never squared off while both were in college.

2010

THE HEADLINE: ‘Cocks AD Hyman busts out ‘statement’ on NCAA’s interest in USC player

THE SYNOPSIS: ‘Cocks. Hyman. Busts out. Ah, the good ol’ days here at College Football Talk.