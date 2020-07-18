college football
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including then- Ohio State WRs coach Zach Smith arrested on criminal trespassing charge

By John TaylorJul 18, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation.  Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life.  Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 18, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Wisconsin launches early Heisman campaign for RB Jonathan Taylor
THE SYNOPSIS: Taylor rushed for 2,000-plus yards for a second-straight season.  He finished fifth in the Heisman voting.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith arrested in May on criminal trespassing charge
THE SYNOPSIS: You can hear the trainwreck barrelling down the tracks as we speak.  Buckle up.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Big Ten revenue shares jump to $32 million per school
THE SYNOPSIS: Five years later, that number has jumped to nearly $56 million.  The Pac-12, meanwhile, is currently at $32.2 million. Or where the B1G was five years ago.  And there’s your gap between the two conferences.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Randy Edsall is happy to be in a “football conference”
THE SYNOPSIS: Six years later, Edsall is back at UConn.  And without a football conference.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Johnny Manziel would ‘love’ to play against Jadeveon Clowney
THE SYNOPSIS: This came a day after the South Carolina defensive end pointedout which quarterbacks he felt were “scared” of him. Manziel and Clowney never squared off while both were in college.

2010

THE HEADLINE: ‘Cocks AD Hyman busts out ‘statement’ on NCAA’s interest in USC player
THE SYNOPSIS: ‘Cocks.  Hyman.  Busts out.  Ah, the good ol’ days here at College Football Talk.

Indiana latest to hit pause button on workouts over COVID-19 concerns

Indiana football
By John TaylorJul 18, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
We can officially add Indiana to the growing list of football programs hitting the workout pause button.

As with other schools in the Big Ten, Indiana welcomed back student-athletes, including football players, to campus for voluntary workouts last month.  This week, those workouts for the Hoosiers came to a halt.  At least, when it came to football it did.

Friday, the school announced that it was suspending football workouts after six players tested positive for the virus.  No other sports have been forced to do the same.

“Per the recommendations of the IU Athletics Medical Advisory Group, each positive test results in isolation until further notice and contact tracing measures are established to detect individuals who are considered close contacts, and may have been exposed to the virus,” The school said in a statement. “These close-contact individuals are also quarantined until further notice.”

Indiana football is the latest but certainly not the first impacted by the pandemic.  Or the last, more than likely.

In the span of a week, Ohio State , Maryland and North Carolina confirmed they were putting a temporary halt to voluntary workouts because of the results of recent COVID-19 testing among its student-athletes. July 3, Kansas became yet another FBS program to pause voluntary workouts after 12 players tested positive for COVID-19.  Earlier in that same week, Arizona announced that it was pausing its phased return of student-athletes to campus.  Prior to that, eight individuals connected to the Boise State football program tested positive, forcing the school to temporarily scuttle workouts.  June 20, K-State announced that it is pausing all voluntary workouts as well.  The reason?  “[A] total of 14 student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of more than 130 student-athletes.” The weekend before that, Houston decided to put a halt to voluntary on-campus workouts after six symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

All told, at least 10 FBS schools have hit the coronavirus-related pause button.

Other programs had seen a high number of players test positive but continued workouts.  Among those are Clemson (37 players tested positive), LSU (30 players quarantined), Texas (13 confirmed positives for football players) and Texas Tech (23 positives for players/staffers).

Oklahoma, meanwhile, is down to zero active cases.

Army, Navy ADs: ‘If there’s only one game we’re going to play, it’s the Army-Navy game’

Army-Navy game
By John TaylorJul 18, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
Pound for pound, the Army-Navy game stacks up with any rivalry in college football.  As is the case across the sport, though, the coronavirus pandemic has cast doubt on the possibility of this year’s game being played.

This year’s Army-Navy game is scheduled to be played Dec. 12 at lincoln Finacial Field in Philadelphia.  And, it seems, Navy’s athletic director seems prepared to move heaven and earth to ensure the rivalry goes off as planned.

“If there’s only one game we’re going to play,” Chet Gladchuk told ESPN.com this week, “It’s the Army-Navy game. Unless the pandemic is such at the time that we’re precluded by the city of Philadelphia to play that game, we have every intention of playing Army-Navy.

“The game is already virtually sold out. Can we accommodate that number? I don’t know. We always look at it this way — including Notre Dame on Labor Day weekend — we’re preparing for scenarios and we can always back down if we have to. Good old-fashioned ticket refund. Everybody does it. If we have to give money back, we give money back, but at least we’re prepared, right now on the front side.”

Gladchuk’s Army counterpart sang a very familiar refrain.

The Army-Navy game has been played every season for more than a century.  Yes, even amidst World War II, the rivalry still managed to be played.  The last time it wasn’t?  1918, in the middle of the Spanish Flu pandemic.

Navy, of course, has already seen scheduling issues because of the current pandemic.

In early June, it was confirmed that this year’s opener against Notre Dame would be moving from Dublin, Ireland, to Annapolis. Then, earlier this month, Navy’s game against FCS Lafayette College was canceled as well.

Trevor Lawrence pops the question to girlfriend inside Memorial Stadium

Trevor Lawrence
By John TaylorJul 18, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT
When you’re the starting quarterback at Clemson like Trevor Lawrence, you can use a college football stadium for a helluva pop-the-question backdrop.

Trevor Lawrence and his longtime girlfriend, Anderson University soccer player Marissa Mowry, have been in the news a bit this offseason.  And for the right reason.  In March, the power couple started a GoFundMe page attempting to raise money for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The pair had planned on donating any money to Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry.  However, it was initially reported that the page attached to Trevor Lawrence had been shut down by the NCAA because it violated bylaws.  Subsequent to that, though, it was clarified that Clemson’s compliance department had shuttered the fundraising effort. In the end, the couple created another fundraiser, the “Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry COVID-19 Relief Fund” to raise money to provide direct assistance to families affected by the current pandemic.

Fast-forward a few very long months, and the couple has now taken care of some personal business.  On Instagram, both Lawrence and Mowry revealed that the former proposed to the latter.  The latter, of course, said yes.  The kicker?  The proposal took place at Memorial Stadium.  The home of the Clemson Tigers football program, of course.

 

FOREVER. You’re everything I’ve dreamed of. I love you and can’t wait to marry you. #ENGAGED (Photos: @madwilliams727 )

Congratulations to the couple on the impending nuptials.  The date of which has yet to be announced.

UTSA makes a late addition to its 2020 recruiting class

UTSA football
By John TaylorJul 17, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT
We’re getting closer to 2021 recruits officially signing with their new schools (maybe), but UTSA is still adding to its 2020 football class.

Thursday, UTSA football confirmed the signing Je’Vaun Dabon as part of its recruiting class this cycle. The defensive back comes to the Roadrunners from Cy Ridge High School in Houston.

247Sports.com has Dabon rated as a three-star 2020 recruit.  Only three signees in the Conference USA school’s class this year are rated higher than the safety.

From the school’s release:

Dabon starred as a 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back at Cypress Ridge High School in Houston. Despite playing in only three games as a senior, Dabon posted 19 tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups and a forced fumble for the Rams in 2019. He registered 44 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and five interceptions and was named first-team all-district as a junior.

In addition to this year’s class for UTSA, the program has also added a handful of Football Bowl Subdivision transfers.  Included in that are Houston wide receiver Julon Williams (HERE), Oklahoma defensive end Ron Taum Jr. (HERE), UMass wide receiver Brennon Dingle (HERE) and New Mexico State quarterback Josh Adkins (HERE).

UTSA is coming off a 4-8 2019 football campaign.  That led to Frank Wilson being fired in December and Jeff Traylor being hired a week later.