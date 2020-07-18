When you’re the starting quarterback at Clemson like Trevor Lawrence, you can use a college football stadium for a helluva pop-the-question backdrop.

Trevor Lawrence and his longtime girlfriend, Anderson University soccer player Marissa Mowry, have been in the news a bit this offseason. And for the right reason. In March, the power couple started a GoFundMe page attempting to raise money for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The pair had planned on donating any money to Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry. However, it was initially reported that the page attached to Trevor Lawrence had been shut down by the NCAA because it violated bylaws. Subsequent to that, though, it was clarified that Clemson’s compliance department had shuttered the fundraising effort. In the end, the couple created another fundraiser, the “Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry COVID-19 Relief Fund” to raise money to provide direct assistance to families affected by the current pandemic.

Fast-forward a few very long months, and the couple has now taken care of some personal business. On Instagram, both Lawrence and Mowry revealed that the former proposed to the latter. The latter, of course, said yes. The kicker? The proposal took place at Memorial Stadium. The home of the Clemson Tigers football program, of course.

Congratulations to the couple on the impending nuptials. The date of which has yet to be announced.