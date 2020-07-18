One Virginia assistant football coach will have more responsibilities on his plate if/when the 2020 season kicks off.
The past two seasons, Ricky Brumfield has served as special teams coordinator for the Virginia football program. This week, though, it was confirmed by the Cavaliers that Brumfield will also coach tight ends this coming season. As noted by 247Sports.com, Brumfield had been recruiting tight ends during the offseason.
Brumfield does have experience coaching the tight ends position. In 2016 and 2017, he was the coach for that positional group at UTSA. He was also the special teams coordinator for the Roadrunners during that time.
The first FBS job for Brumfield came at Western Kentucky. From 2013-15, Brumfield was the special teams coordinator for the Hilltoppers. He was also the cornerbacks coach for the Conference USA school during that stretch.
In addition to the Brumfield news, the Virginia football program also announced some new duties for some of Bronco Mendenhall‘s extended staff:
C.J. Stalker will work as the team’s defensive analyst starting in 2020 after serving as a graduate assistant following the conclusion of the 2019 season. Former graduate assistant Drew Meyer is the team’s special teams analyst. They will assist Matt Edwards, UVA’s director of sports analytics.
The graduate assistants for the 2020 season are Donte Wilkins (defense), Kirk Garner (defense), Joe Spaziani (offense) and Charles Mack (offense).