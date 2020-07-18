Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One Virginia assistant football coach will have more responsibilities on his plate if/when the 2020 season kicks off.

The past two seasons, Ricky Brumfield has served as special teams coordinator for the Virginia football program. This week, though, it was confirmed by the Cavaliers that Brumfield will also coach tight ends this coming season. As noted by 247Sports.com, Brumfield had been recruiting tight ends during the offseason.

Brumfield does have experience coaching the tight ends position. In 2016 and 2017, he was the coach for that positional group at UTSA. He was also the special teams coordinator for the Roadrunners during that time.

The first FBS job for Brumfield came at Western Kentucky. From 2013-15, Brumfield was the special teams coordinator for the Hilltoppers. He was also the cornerbacks coach for the Conference USA school during that stretch.

In addition to the Brumfield news, the Virginia football program also announced some new duties for some of Bronco Mendenhall‘s extended staff: